Ninety-four years ago on Sunday — June 11, 1929 — the University of Illinois’ most beloved symbol was dedicated. In an 11 a.m. ceremony held just south of UI’s Auditorium and attended by famed Chicago sculptor and 1873 graduate Lorado Zadoc Taft, the Alma Mater statue was unveiled.
A large crowd, including the university’s concert band, listened to a host of remarks about the artist and from the guest of honor himself.
“No man has done higher, nobler or better things in this great center of learning than Lorado Taft,” said commencement speaker H.M. Beardsley. “The inspiration for this piece was born years ago, in the longing of Alma Mater’s great artist son to leave on the campus a symbolic expression of the love which he and all true alumni feel for this university.”
President David Kinley also praised Taft.
“The statue has threefold significance,” Kinley said. “The first lies in the fact that these people thought of it and were willing to contribute to it. Secondly, this Alma Mater is of great significance because of the gift itself and its inspiration. This is a spirit of the pioneer. We will do well to keep that spirit of the pioneer alive at the university. Thirdly, the significance of this gift is for the future, what it will mean to future Illini.”
Said Taft in his remarks: “I find that people are not turning lightly to monumental art, that it represents the highest things which turn the emotions makes me hope that what I have been able to collect in this work will appeal to many. I wish to leave this as an inspiration to the young people who are coming here, as something to be enjoyed by generation of future Illini.”
Funds totaling $25,000 through the senior gifts of the classes of 1923 through 1929 and the Alumni Association covered the costs of its construction. Alma remained adjacent to Foellinger Auditorium for 33 years. The 10,000-pound statue, portraying three 15-foot tall figures —a mother and two attending figures (“Learning” and Labor”) — was moved to its current location between the Illini Union and Altgeld Hall on Aug. 22, 1962, despite some student dissent. Taft’s parents, including his father Don Carlos Taft, UI’s first geology professor, lived for many years at 601 E. John Street, mere blocks from the statue’s new location.
A much-needed restoration of the statue to repair surface corrosion and cracks, caused Taft’s work to be moved to the Conservation Sculpture and Objects Studio in Forest Park in August 2012. Upon its removal, damage to the structure was found to be much more extensive than first thought. Approximately 1,000 bolts holding the statue’s 48 sections together were highly corroded and some had fallen off entirely, compromising its structural state. The university concluded that preservationists also should restore Alma to it original bronze color. Final restoration costs ultimately rose to more than $360,000. Since then, the statue has been washed and waxed regularly.
Alma’s granite base includes the inscription, “To thy happy children of the future those of the past send greetings.”
Through the years, the statue has frequently been draped in Illini athletic gear. During Illinois basketball’s Final Four run in 2005, Alma sported a jersey and a headband, saluting star point guard Dee Brown. It’s also been repeatedly draped with an Illini football jersey.
In March 2021, Alma donned a black face mask, similar to the one worn by Ayo Dosunmu during the NCAA tournament.
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition available online). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @IlliniLegends. His websites are www.SportsLLL.com and www.IlliniPosters.com.