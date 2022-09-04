Sunday marks the 97th anniversary of the birth of 1943 University of Illinois football letter winner Arthur “Art” Gerometta.
Playing as a 5-foot-10-inch, 190-pound freshman guard for second-year Illini coach Ray Eliot, Gerometta starred as a prep at Emerson High School in Gary, Ind. He was on the UI campus for less than a full calendar year when he received an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy and an invitation to join coach Earl “Red” Blaik’s Army football team.
Other than his own teammates, Gerometta’s experience as a letterman on the 1944, 1945 and 1946 Army teams is likely unequaled by any other individual who’s ever played college football. Consider the following facts of success about those three Cadet squads and the men who comprised them:
1) Army didn’t lose a single game (9-0 in 1944, 9-0 in 1945 and 9-0-1 in 1946).
2) In 22 of 24 national polls, Army ranked as the No. 1 team in college football (No. 2 for two weeks).
3) During 28 games over three seasons, the Cadets outscored their opponents by a margin of 1,179-161.
4) On eight occasions over three seasons, Army defeated a Top 10 opponent, including the No. 2 ranked team three times.
5) Two Cadet teammates (Doc Blanchard in 1945 and Glenn Davis in 1946) won the Heisman Trophy.
6) Including Blanchard and Davis, seven Army teammates have been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
7) Four of the Army coaches for which Gerometta played are also members of the Hall of Fame.
Gerometta’s contributions expanded well beyond the gridiron, serving his country with his military service for five years.
In Korea (1949-51), he fought bravely with the 1st Calvary Division, earning the Silver Star (for gallantry in action against an enemy), the Bronze Star (heroic or meritorious achievement or service) and the Purple Heart (those wounded or killed while serving).
When Gerometta returned from overseas, he became a West Point instructor in Military Topography & Graphics and helped to coach the Cadet football team. He resigned from the Army in 1954 and returned to his home in Gary to form the Gerometta Construction Company.
In 1962, Gerometta was inducted into the Gary Sports Hall of Fame and, 30 years later, became a member of the Indiana Football Hall of Fame.
He died in Portage, Ind. in 2000 at the age of 74.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Calvin Avery, football (23)
Monday: P.J. Bowman, basketball (54)
Tuesday: Jill Ellis, soccer coach
Wednesday: Lou Tepper, football coach (77)
Thursday: Trent Frazier, basketball (24)
Friday: Tristyn Nowlin, golf
Saturday: Revie Sorey, football (69)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore