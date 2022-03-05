Forty-four years ago on Sunday — March 6, 1978 — Illinois men’s basketball teammates honored senior Audie Matthews by choosing him as their Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season.
That moment at the Illini basketball banquet climaxed what many 1970s recruiting experts figured would never happen in the first place: a Black star committing to play for an Illini roster that at the time was all white.
Matthews, who starred at Bloom High School and who had earned Parade Magazine first-team All-America honors alongside Moses Malone, Phil Ford and others, was being courted by more than a half-dozen basketball powers, including UCLA. He ultimately pledged allegiance to new Illini coach Gene Bartow and assistant coach Tony Yates on May 14, 1974.
As a freshman, the 6-foot-5 guard/forward struggled mightily, averaging just 3.8 points per game, well below the nearly 27 per game he posted a year before as a prep.
Matthews was considerably more productive in his sophomore campaign, posting averages of 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds. A factor in that improvement in the 1975-76 season was Lou Henson becoming his new head coach.
In Matthews’ third campaign, he took his game to a higher level. Despite averaging only 13 field goal attempts per game, the junior captain led the Illini in scoring (16.0 points). Matthews reached double figures in all but two of the 30 games he played, including five games of 20 points or more. As a result, he was named his team’s MVP.
Matthews’ statistical numbers dipped a bit as a senior in 1977-78, primarily because of the more talented cast that surrounded him. Joining Audie in the scoring attack were Mark Smith, Eddie Johnson, Rich Adams, Neil Bresnahan, Levi Cobb, Rob Judson and Reno Gray. Starting all 27 games and averaging 12.1 points per game, Matthews was voted the squad’s best player for a second consecutive season.
He wound up his Illini career as the school’s No. 7 career scorer with 1,210 points. Only Nick Weatherspoon (1,481), Dave Scholz (1,459), Don Freeman (1,449), Dave Downey (1,360), John Kerr (1,299) and Rich Adams (1,223) tallied more. Matthews also wound up 12th on UI’s all-time rebounding list.
A sixth-round pick of the Detroit Pistons in the 1978 NBA draft, he chose instead to play in Australia, first for Brisbane, then for Sydney. The 1980 Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee has settled in Queensland, Australia, where he is a businessman and operates basketball clinics.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Casey Washington, football (21)
Monday: Olivia O’Donnell, gymnastics
Tuesday: Bonji Bonner, football (62)
Wednesday: Bob Naponic, football (75)
Thursday: Hope Breslin, soccer (23)
Friday: Justin Spring, gymnastics (38)
Saturday: Earnest Adams, football (63)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition now available in stores). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @IlliniLegends and @Spartifacts2022. His website is www.SportsLLL.com.