One hundred seven years ago on Sunday — Oct. 24, 1914 — quarterback Bart Macomber had a hand in four Illini touchdowns and was a stalwart on defense as Illinois defeated host Northwestern 33-0. The 5-foot-9, 183-pounder rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another, then successfully kicked points after touchdowns three times.
That 1914 Illini squad went on to post a perfect 7-0 record, outscoring its opponents 224-22. Not surprisingly, Illinois wound up as the Big Ten and national champions.
Macomber, the son of Oak Park mayor Frank Macomber, played for Bob Zuppke at Oak Park High. When Zuppke took the job at Illinois, Bart followed his coach to Champaign-Urbana.
One of college football’s most sensational punters of his day, Macomber was a consensus All-American his junior year. He repeated that honor again as a senior. The three teams on which Macomber played compiled a cumulative record of 15-3-3 and outscored their opponents by a count of 430-105. Two Big Ten titles (1914 and 1915) and a national championship (1914) were among the results.
Newspaper stories reported that Macomber was a talented singer and actor and prematurely left the University of Illinois in December of 1916 to join the vaudeville circuit. Besides his work on the stage, Macomber also played professional football with the Youngstown Patricians.
At the end of World War I, Macomber served as a lieutenant in France for the U.S. Army. When the war ended, he resumed his career on both the stage and the football field. In 1926, he became owner and coach of the Oakland Oaks in the Pacific Coast Professional League. That didn’t last long, however, and he became a game official.
Macomber returned to complete his studies at the UI and graduated in 1920. He eventually became a prosperous lumberman in Portland, Ore., and resided there until his death in December 1971 at the age of 77.
Illini birthdays
Sunday: Tony Scarcelli, football (60)
Monday: Cam Pepper, football (53)
Tuesday: Cassie Arner, administrator
Wednesday: Marcus Liberty, basketball (53)
Thursday: Jim Pesek, football (52)
Friday: Mark Claypool, track & field (63)
Saturday: Mike Hatfield, administrator (65)
