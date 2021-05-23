Happy 39th birthday to former Illini men’s tennis star Brian Wilson. His collegiate career’s highlight came on May 26, 2003, just three days after his 21st birthday when the Illinois junior and freshman Rajeev Ram teamed up to beat San Diego State’s Oliver Maiberger and Ryan Redondo by scores of 6-4, 5-7, 6-1.
Wilson and Ram’s doubles victory completed a rare sweep for the Illini, winning the team championship, the singles championship (Amer Delic) and the doubles championship.
“It doesn’t get any better than this,” UI coach Craig Tiley said following Wilson and Ram’s win. “Never in my wildest dreams did I see us pulling off a sweep like this. Now, our players can be talked about along with players like John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors, Todd Martin and Mal Washington. It’s an unbelievable feat to win all three.”
Unseeded in doubles, Wilson and Ram began their run in the Round of 32 with a 7-5, 6-3 straight set victory over Arizona State’s doubles team of Olivier Charroin and Chris Stewart. Their success continued with a stunning 6-3, 6-4 win over Duke’s third-seeded duo of Phillip King and Michael Yani in the Round of 16.
Wilson and Ram had to complete a comeback in the quarterfinals to defeat Tulsa’s Ryan Livesay and Dustin Taylor, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.
Their semifinal match came against Rice’s top-seeded team of twins Richard and William Barker. Surprisingly, Wilson and Ram advanced to the finals with a 7-6, 7-5 victory.
Their triumph in the finals gave them a 24-5 record, making it the winningest pairing (.828) in Illini history. From 2000 through 2004, Wilson posted an overall doubles record of 89-25, including a 33-8 mark during the 2003 campaign.
Following a brief career in the ATP, Wilson now serves as a coach for the Online Tennis School. He now resides in Las Vegas.
It’s a limited list of universities that have swept the NCAA Men’s Division 1 team, singles and doubles titles in the same season (since 1960):
2003 Illinois
2001 Georgia
1998 Stanford
1992 Stanford
1974 Stanford
1973 Stanford
1971 UCLA
1969 Southern California
1968 Southern California
1967 Southern California
1965 UCLA
1964 Southern California
1963 Southern California
1962 Southern California
1960 UCLA
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Ryan Matha, football (38)
Monday: Kelsey Rothas, track & field (19)
Tuesday: Kendall Gill, basketball (53)
Wednesday: Brenda MacConnachie, golf
Thursday: Vontae Davis, football (33)
Friday: Cam McDonald, baseball (21)
Saturday: Nora Weber Corbitt, track & field