Cam McDonald, a senior who will become one of only three five-time varsity letter winners in Illini baseball history, marks his 23rd birthday on Sunday.
The multi-positional standout from Ladd and graduate of Spring Valley Hall High School will be best remembered for his iron-man durability, starting 219 of the 220 Illini games in which he appeared. The only game McDonald didn’t start came on Feb. 21, 2020, against Western Carolina when he entered the lineup as a pinch-hitter. His Illinois career also was highlighted by setting a program record for reaching base safely in 63 consecutive games (May 8, 2021 through May 27, 2022). During that amazing span, he hit .345 and drew 71 walks.
McDonald broke into the collegiate ranks with a bang in 2019, starting all 57 Illini games as a freshman. A .281 batting average and a team-high 34 RBI landed him a spot on the All-Big Ten rookie team.
After slumping during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, he raised his batting average 100 points, from .149 to .249 in 2021, starting all 44 games and playing flawlessly in the outfield on 96 chances.
McDonald’s junior year performance in 2022 was spectacular, hitting .363 with seven home runs and 59 RBI through 53 starts. His average during Illinois’ last 24 games that season was .444, earning him second-team All-Big Ten honors.
In the recently concluded 2023 campaign, McDonald collected at least one hit in 41 of UI’s 53 games, batting .286. He wound up with a .289 career average.
McDonald’s name will be sprinkled amongst the top performers in multiple Illini career categories, including hits (eighth with 255) and RBI (ninth with 163). His 44 career doubles and 364 total bases finished just shy of making those top 10 marks.
Academically, McDonald received his bachelor’s degree a year ago in Recreation, Sport and Tourism. This spring, he received his graduate certificate in Strategic Leadership and Management.
Illini Career Hits Leaders
RK., PLAYER HITS YEARS
1. Tim Richardson 297 1980-83
2. Craig Marquie 289 1997-2000
3. Andy Schutzenhofer 286 2000-03
4. Dave Payton 268 1984-87
5. Dusty Rhodes 263 1995-98
6. Todd McClure 257 1996-99
7. Brian McClure 256 1993-96
8. Cam McDonald 255 2019-23
9. Ryan Hastings 250 2004-08
10. Branden Comia 249 2019-23
