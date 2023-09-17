Charles Earl Bradbury, a longtime University of Illinois professor of art and the painter of many of Illini football’s earliest promotional posters and game program covers, died on this date in 1967 at the age of 79.
Bradbury, a 1911 graduate of Syracuse University, was born in North Bay, N.Y., in 1888. Prior to coming to the UI, he studied art in Paris for a year and was employed by the silent picture producer Kalem Stock Company. As well as designing scenes for Kalem, he also participated as one of the leads in “Shenandoah,” a Civil War thriller which grossed $2 million.
Bradbury painted in an impressionist and sometime pointillist style. Pointillism in art involves the application of tiny dots of paint to a canvas to create a larger image.
It originated with the Neo-Impressionist painters of the 1880s. Besides Bradbury, painters that used that style included Paul Gauguin, Henri Rousseau, Paul Cézanne and Vincent van Gogh.
Bradbury eventually became friends with Illini athletics director George Huff, football coach Bob Zuppke and sports information director L.M. “Mike” Tobin. Tobin was aware of the many portraits that Bradbury had painted of campus dignitaries and commissioned Bradbury to paint Athletic Association posters and program covers.
One of Bradbury’s first works was Illinois’ 1925 football poster, featuring the immortal Harold “Red” Grange. His efforts for the athletic department extended into the early 1930s.
Bradbury was a member of the UI faculty for 43 years, retiring in September of 1956. In 1949, he authored a book entitled “Anatomy and Construction of the Human Figure”, published by McGraw-Hill as both a textbook and as a trade publication.
In his book’s preface, Bradford wrote “Books on figure drawing often contain fine illustrations, but the fundamental process by which they were made remains a mystery. Those who attempt to draw the human figure require an exact knowledge of the bones and muscles and of the simple principles of constructing the form.”
Just prior to Bradford’s retirement in 1956, the College of Fine and Applied Arts and the UI art department presented an exhibit of 34 of his portraits in the UI gallery.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Thad Ward, football coach (45)
Monday: Ron Lapins, baseball (70)
Tuesday: Patrick Nagle, golf (39)
Wednesday: Jessica Jendryk, volleyball
Thursday: Bren Spillane, baseball (27)
Friday: Janice Kimpel, golf
Saturday: Cary Franklin, tennis (46)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition available online). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @IlliniLegends. His websites are www.SportsLLL.com and www.IlliniPosters.com.