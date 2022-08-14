Clyde Alwood, the University of Illinois’ third-ever recipient of the Big Ten Conference Medal of Honor for athletic and academic excellence, died on this date in 1954 in his childhood hometown of Clinton.
The three-time letter-winning Illini basketball star, whose life ended from a fatal heart attack, was only 59. Alwood was visiting his childhood home to celebrate his mother’s birthday. The 6-foot-4-inch center was a starter for coach Ralph Jones’ 1915, 1916 and 1917 teams, units that posted a composite record of 42 victories and only six losses. During Alwood’s sophomore campaign, Illinois’ undefeated team (16-0) not only won the Big Ten title (12-0) but was also declared college basketball’s national champion.
In Alwood’s junior season, Illinois won its first eight games to extend UI’s winning streak to a school-record 28 victories in a row. The 1916 Illini lost only three of their 16 games and finished second in the conference standings. The club that Alwood captained as a senior regained the conference title by posting a 10-2 record. He played alongside future UI Hall of Famers Ray Woods and George Halas that season.
Academically, Alwood majored in agriculture and upon graduation began operating a small farm near Marshall. Just two months after he received his UI degree, Bloomington High School hired him as its head basketball coach. That stint lasted only one season.
Though he wasn’t sent overseas to fight during World War I, Alwood served in the U.S. Army as a YMCA instructor. Alwood eventually became a civil engineer with the Illinois Central Railroad, then a salesman in Indianapolis, Rockford and Beloit, Wis.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Don Klusendorf, basketball (60)
Monday: Crystal Wang, golf
Tuesday: Neil Rackers, football (46)
Wednesday: Dee Brown, basketball (38)
Thursday: Shawn Jones, football (58)
Friday: Lon Kruger, basketball coach (70)
Saturday: Dan Darlington, football (73)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition now available in stores). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @IlliniLegends and @Spartifacts2022. His website is www.SportsLLL.com.