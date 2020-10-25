Prior to Dave Wilson arriving on campus for Illinois’ 1980 football season, only one Illini quarterback had tossed for 300 yards or more in a single game. For 28 years, Tommy O’Connell’s 306-yard gem at Iowa in 1952 had stood as Illinois’ all-time record.
Wilson, who had played his two previous seasons at Fullerton Junior College in California, began slowly in the first six games.
In his Illini debut on Sept. 6 at Memorial Stadium, his third pass was intercepted, substantiating an effort that saw him complete just 5 of 18 attempts for 57 yards. Wilson did show gradual improvement in his next five games, completing nearly 55 percent of his passes for a total of just more than 1,000 yards and four touchdown passes.
Still, Illinois coach Mike White needed more. White decided that it was time to fully unleash No. 18.
On Oct. 18 in Champaign, Wilson dueled against Purdue’s Mark Herrmann.
Highlighted by a 77-yard touchdown pass to Mike Martin, Wilson ended with an Illini record 425 passing yards. He added another 318-yard passing effort the following week at Michigan — 40 years ago on Sunday — and 310 more in a home loss to Minnesota.
However, what happened in Week 10 at Ohio Stadium was a passing performance the likes of which college football hadn’t seen in three years and one that wouldn’t be surpassed for another eight seasons. In the first half alone, Wilson completed 20 of his 32 attempts against the Buckeyes for 277 yards, and then three TDs in the third quarter. The attack continued in the fourth quarter. As seconds ticked off the clock in the Illini’s 49-42 defeat, an exhausted Wilson exited the playing field for the final time. He had established or matched NCAA marks for most passing yards (621), most pass attempts (69), most completions (43) and most passing yards in one half (344 in the second half).
The following week, in Illinois’ season closer at Indiana, would turn out to be Wilson’s final collegiate game. He tossed for 403 yards, giving him a new single-season mark of 3,154 for the year.
