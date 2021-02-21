On Sunday, Demetri McCamey, who wore No. 32 from 2007 through 2011 for the Illini men’s basketball team, celebrates his 32nd birthday.
The name of the 6-foot-3 guard from St. Joseph High School in Westchester is mentioned throughout Illinois’ record book, including first on the lists for career games (139) and single-game assists (16).
McCamey, a first-team All-Big Ten selection by coaches and media as a junior and a third-team all-conference pick as a sophomore and senior, might well be slighted by historians when ranking Illini guards. As evidence, we present McCamey’s achievements:
2 — McCamey’s ranking on Illinois’ career assists list. Bruce Douglas compiled 765 assists, just 32 more than McCamey.
4 — Only Eddie Johnson (1,658), Dee Brown (1,512) and Cory Bradford (1,481) attempted more field goals than McCamey (1,404).
6 — McCamey made all six three-pointers he tried against Purdue on March 14, 2008. He’s tied with Doug Altenberger (6 of 6 against Wisconsin on Feb. 7, 1987) in that UI single-game category.
16 — On Feb. 20, 2010, at Purdue, he handed out an all-time Illini single-game record 16 assists.
22 — Number of times McCamey scored 20 points or more. Four other times he scored 19 points and seven other times he scored 18 points.
31 — In his 24th career game as an Illini freshman — against Indiana on Feb. 7, 2008 — he scored what would prove to be the most points he’d score at Illinois.
87— In the all-time record 139 Illini games he played, McCamey scored in double figures 87 times.
138 — His 138 career steals fell just outside of UI’s individual career top 10.
236 — McCamey’s 236 career three-pointers are more than Trent Frazier (232), Rich McBride (216), Brandon Paul (211) and Luther Head (209).
254 — In Illini history, only Deron Williams (264 in 2004-05) had more single-season assists than McCamey did as a junior in 2009-10 (254).
.583 — Illinois basketball’s winning percentage during McCamey’s four-year collegiate career. The Illini had a .625 winning percentage in McCamey’s final three seasons.
.798 — During his Illini career, McCamey was on the floor nearly 80 percent of the time (4,374 of a possible 5,480 minutes).
1,718 — McCamey is seventh among UI’s career scorers with 1,718 points.
4,374 — Only Dee Brown (4,698) logged more career minutes played than McCamey’s 4,374. McCamey fouled out only twice.
