On this date 50 years ago — July 31, 1972 — newly appointed University of Illinois director of athletics Cecil Coleman hired 42-year-old Dick Tamburo to be the chief assistant on his staff.
He joined the Illini after a short stint as the assistant director at Kent State. Tamburo assumed the duties previously performed by Ray Eliot, overseeing personnel and athletic facility operations. He was on the Illini staff when women’s varsity athletics was introduced at the UI and served in that role for six years.
Tamburo was a standout athlete at New Kensington High School in Pennsylvania, about 20 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. He and seven of his Red Raider teammates went on to play college football for coach Biggie Munn’s powerful Michigan State football teams of the early 1950s. From 1950-52, the Spartans compiled a cumulative record of 26-1, winning the national championship each of those last two seasons. Tamburo was Michigan State’s Most Valuable Player and a consensus All-American in 1952.
Spartans coach Duffy Daugherty, an assistant during Tamburo’s career, said the following about Tamburo: “Dick is one of the roughest and smartest linebackers I ever saw. But his most important asset was heart. The bigger and tougher the opposition, the bigger and tougher Tamburo was.”
He was selected in the fourth round of the 1953 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns and briefly played in the Canadian Football League. Following two years of service in the Army from 1955-56, Tamburo joined former teammate Frank Kush’s football staff at Arizona State (1958-66), then Ray Nagel’s staff at Iowa (1967-70).
He departed Champaign-Urbana in 1978 to become the athletic director at Texas Tech, then returned to Tempe to head up the Sun Devils’ athletic staff (1980-85). During Tamburo’s tenure at Arizona State, the baseball team won the 1981 NCAA title.
His final post in administration was as athletic director at the University of Missouri from 1988-92.
Following his years in Columbia, Tamburo returned to the Phoenix area and lived there until his death on Feb. 24, 2020.
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition now available in stores).