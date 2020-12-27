Sunday would have been the 98th birthday of the University of Illinois’ greatest athlete: Dwight “Dike” Eddleman.
So outstanding was he for the Illini that the university presents an annual award in his honor to its preeminent male and female athletes.
In 1997, Tuscola’s Diana “Dee” Lenzi authored a book about her father. Here are some facts about Eddleman that we bet you might not have known:
➜ The News-Gazette named Centralia High School’s star halfback and punter as captain of its 1942 All-State Football Team, even though Eddleman only played one year of football for the Orphans.
➜ Said Eddleman after Centralia High won the 1942 IHSA state basketball title:
“It was an emotional high that was never duplicated in my career. Although I would go on to participate in the Rose Bowl, the NCAA Final Four, the Olympic Games and the NBA, there was no greater thrill for me in sports than winning the state basketball championship.”
➜ Eddleman’s high school exploits were featured in a four-page spread of the Feb. 26, 1949 Saturday Evening Post.
➜ He got offers from Major League Baseball’s Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, St. Louis Cardinals and Brooklyn Dodgers.
“I told them I didn’t know much about baseball,” Eddleman said. “They said that was all right, they’d teach me.”
➜ In January 1943, after only one semester at the UI, Eddleman was called to military duty. On the night before his induction, he competed in the high jump, winning first place with a leap of 6 feet, 6 inches, clinching his first of a UI record 11 varsity letters.
➜ Discharged from the U.S. Army (Air Corps) on Feb. 15, 1946, Eddleman competed in an Illini track meet against Ohio State the very next day.
➜ Some of Eddleman’s greatest individual plays for the Illini football team include 88- and 86-yard punts, and 92- and 89-yard punt returns.
➜ Eddleman was a member of six Illini Big Ten championship teams, including four in track and field.
➜ He married his childhood sweetheart, Teddy, on Christmas Day in 1945. They were together for more than 55 years, until his death on Aug. 1, 2001.
➜ Among Eddleman’s 1948 U.S. Olympics teammates in track and field were fellow Illini Bob Richards and gold medalists Bob Mathias, Harrison Dillard, Mel Patton and Mal Whitfield. Though recording one of three second-best high jump efforts, Eddleman was awarded fourth place because of his number of attempts.
➜ In February 1949, Eddleman received a letter from New York’s Television and Film Productions, Inc., inquiring about his interest in an acting career as “KI-GOR, Son of the Jungle.” He declined the offer.
➜ Eddleman was awarded the Chicago Tribune’s Silver Basketball in 1949 as the Big Nine Conference’s MVP.
➜ Eddleman’s first contract with the National Basketball League’s Tri-City Blackhawks was about $8,000 per season. His coach was future Hall of Famer Arnold “Red” Auerbach. Later on, as a member of the Fort Wayne Zollner Pistons, Eddleman played in the 1951 and 1952 All-Star Games.
Illini BirthdaysSunday: Bill Self, basketball coach (58)
Monday: Mike Hopkins, football (52)
Tuesday: Henry Jones, football (53)
Wednesday: Tom & Ryan Schau, football (45)
Thursday: Annie Stoessel, volleyball
Friday: Casey Fletcher, baseball (28)
Saturday: Greg McMahon, football coach (61)
