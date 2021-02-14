Dr. Jacob Kinzer Shell, a man instrumental in the founding of the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) and the University of Illinois’ fourth athletic director, was born on this date in 1862 in Harrisburg, Pa.
After attending Central High School in Philadelphia, Shell became a talented football player at the University of Pennsylvania, lettering four times in the late 1870s and early 1880s. He graduated with a degree in medicine and dentistry.
Shell was a multi-sport athlete, competing in track and field, baseball, lacrosse, golf, cricket, wrestling and boxing. He held national championships as a middleweight in the latter two sports in 1888 and 1889.
It was as a result of a boxing bout in which Shell’s opponent was given the title in an unfair decision that the AAU was formed in 1888, standing for pure amateurism against the questionable tactics of the National Athletic Association of America, then in full control of amateur athletics in the United States. For 34 years, Shell served as an official handicapper of the AAU’s Middle Athletic Association.
He initially held coaching and teaching positions at the University of Vermont, Shortlidge Academy in Concordville, Pa., and Swarthmore College. Shell coached Swarthmore’s football team from 1888-1898, compiling an overall record of 58-40-4.
On Sept. 23, 1898, Shell was hired by Illinois, being appointed director of the men’s gymnasium and professor of physical training/athletics director. In December 1899, supervised by Shell, UI’s Athletic Association adopted a new constitution. That same month the Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, eventually known as the Big Ten, invited Indiana and Iowa to become members.
With Shell as director and George Huff as the coach, Illinois’ baseball team won its first conference championship on June 5, 1900. Just four days later, the UI’s men’s gym caught fire and the Athletic Association lost a then staggering $7,000 worth of property. Among the items lost were most of the UI’s all-time championship banner and trophies.
Shell resigned his position at Illinois on May 29, 1901, to became athletics director at his alma mater. He remained in that position at the University of Pennsylvania until 1905. It is said that Shell had the record of never having missed one of the annual UP relay meets during his lifetime.
He and his wife, Emma, were married for 56 years and had five children. Shell died at the age of 78 on Dec. 10, 1940, in Philadelphia.
