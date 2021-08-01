One-hundred years ago on Sunday — Aug. 1, 1921 — Illinois athletics director George Huff and Illini football coach Bob Zuppke launched a swing through the Western states to raise funds for the University of Illinois’ mammoth new stadium.
Accompanied by their wives, the quartet made nearly a dozen stops, including meetings with alumni in Seattle, Tacoma, Wash., Portland, Ore., San Francisco, Santa Monica, Calif., Salt Lake City, Denver and Omaha, Neb.
In Santa Monica, 200 enthusiastic Illinois graduates, students and former students gathered for the biggest Illini meeting ever held west of the Mississippi. Following the picnic, 100 percent of the attendees pledged their support.
The Huffs and Zuppkes returned to Champaign on Sept. 2, in time for the coach’s preparation for the 1921 football season.
Their initial pitch for donations — targeted at $2.5 million — had started the previous April with mass meetings on campus with UI students.
An economic group in the city of Urbana, chaired by Professor R.M. Story, recognized that the new stadium would bring transient travel to the Twin Cities.
“From this, Urbana may profit financially if she prepares to do so,” said Story, the newly elected councilman of the fourth ward. “The Twin Cities cannot make money without spending it, that is investing it in fitting herself to be hostess to the guests that the stadium will bring. The housing, feeding and ministering of these can become an important factor in our municipal economy. A community as fortunately located to the University of Illinois will profit socially, economically and intellectually from the University in proportion to its willingness and enthusiasm towards University projects.”
An advertising campaign was subsequently launched in both The News-Gazette and Urbana Courier newspapers, urging residents to get involved.
Commented M.W. Busey in one of the ads: “The stadium is the biggest boost for the University ever attempted. We ought to be for it on that account alone.”
A drive in 1921 for a new 100-room Urbana hotel, designated to be located at the northwest corner of Green and Market Streets and designed by architect Joseph Royer, was projected to carry a price tag of $350,000. The Tudor Revival building opened as the Urbana-Lincoln Hotel in 1923.
Besides the hotel, Urbana also invested in a golf course in 1922 (Urbana Country Club), a new 50-bed hospital (Mercy) that opened in 1923 and a number of downtown businesses.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Dwayne Pugh, football (60)
Monday: Craig Virgin, cross country and track & field (66)
Tuesday: Brody Wisecarver, football (19)
Wednesday: Rachel Henderson, volleyball
Thursday: Josh Whitman, football/administrator (43)
Friday: Charles Lakes, gymnastics (57)
Saturday: Dave Loane, WDWS announcer (63)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition now available in stores). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @IlliniLegends and @Spartifacts2021. His website is www.SportsLLL.com.