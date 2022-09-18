In four days, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga makes its inaugural trip to Champaign-Urbana to take on the suddenly surging Illini football team this Thursday night at Memorial Stadium.
Since the University of Illinois’ venerable football venue initially entertained gridiron events in 1923, UI has hosted a total of 55 different opponents that it had never before met. Coach Rusty Wright’s Mocs become No. 56 on a first-game list that stretches back 99 years.
From Nov. 17, 1923, when Mississippi A&M (now Mississippi State) became UI’s original non-conference foe in Champaign, to last fall when Charlotte and Texas-San Antonio played at Memorial Stadium, Illini teams have racked up an impressive record of 40-14-1 in those situations.
The list of first-time foes to play in Champaign includes a variety in its list:
➜ Seven in-state institutions (Bradley in 1927, DePaul in 1936, Illinois State in 1944, Southern Illinois in 1985, Northern Illinois in 1992, Eastern Illinois in 2006 and Western Illinois in 2007).
➜ Six future or current Pac-12 foes (Washington in 1950, Oregon State in 1965, Washington State in 1969, Oregon in 1970, Arizona State in 1987 and Utah in 1988).
➜ Five eventual Big 12 schools (Iowa State in 1927, Kansas State in 1948, West Virginia in 1960, Baylor in 1976 and Houston in 1991).
➜ Three current or future ACC teams (Pittsburgh in 1943, North Carolina in 1971 and Louisville in 1986).
➜ Two eventual Big Ten opponents (Penn State in 1954 and Rutgers in 2005).
➜ And two military academies (Army in 1929 and Navy in 1979).
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Mike Carrington, football (62)
Monday: Julyon Brown, football (53)
Tuesday: Hank Beatty, football (19)
Wednesday: Bren Spillane, baseball (26)
Thursday: Tyra Perry, softball coach
Friday: Matthew Mayer, basketball (23)
Saturday: Lucas Althaus, football (20)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition now available in stores). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @IlliniLegends and @Spartifacts2022. His website is www.SportsLLL.com.