Twenty days from Sunday, the Illini open their 2021 football season against Nebraska. Including UI’s previous 131 campaigns, it’s only the fifth time the Illini and the Cornhuskers have opened their seasons against one another.
Perhaps surprisingly, Illinois holds a 2-1-1 winning advantage against Nebraska in the first four of their season-opening battles. Here are highlights from those games:
Date:
- Oct. 6, 1923
Location:
- Urbana
Final score:
- Illinois 24, Nebraska 7
Quick hits: Though the Illini would play their first-ever game at Memorial Stadium four weeks later, this one was played in Urbana at the old Illinois Field. The Chicago Tribune’s Walter Eckersall — who also, by the way, served as one of the game’s four officials — praised UI’s rookie running back in his opening lede: “Harold Grange, who learned to play football at Wheaton High School and who bids fair to excel the gridiron deeds of Harold Pogue and Potsy Clark, was responsible for Illinois’ victory against Nebraska by the score of 24 to 7. It was Grange’s superb open-field running and clean handling of the ball that enabled him to make three touchdowns.” Though he only totaled 38 rushing yards in his varsity debut, Grange sparked in other phases of the game, catching three passes for 45 yards and returning four punts for 125 yards. Coach Bob Zuppke
- ’s Illini would go on to sweep their final games, as well, yielding a perfect 8-0 record and both a Big Ten and national championship.
Date:
- Oct. 4, 1924
Location:
- Lincoln, Neb.
Final score:
- Illinois 9, Nebraska 6
Quick hits: Facing host Nebraska in season two of the Huskers’ new stadium, Zuppke’s 1924 Illini relied as much or more on Grange’s right arm than his two sturdy legs in the victory. Said one game story: “Grange’s great throws and the uncanny ability of Illinois’ men to pull the ball out of the air were too much for Nebraska.” The Huskers jumped off to a 6-0 lead on its first drive, capped by John ‘Choppy’ Rhodes
- ’ 37-yard touchdown run, but failed to muster anything more through the final three quarters. Meanwhile, Grange completed 6 of 11 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown and rushed 16 times for 74 yards. The Illini went 5-1-1 the rest of the season, defeating Michigan in Memorial Stadium’s dedication game and Ohio State in the finale.
Date:
- Oct. 3, 1925
Location:
- Champaign
Final score:
- Nebraska 14, Illinois 0
Quick hits:
- In the rain-soaked season opener at Champaign, Nebraska shut out the Illini in their first loss at Memorial Stadium. The Cornhuskers struck in the opening minutes with a pass interception and a 38-yard touchdown run. That turned out to be all Nebraska needed. Due to the extremely muddy conditions, Grange was largely ineffective, gaining only 37 net yards on 17 carries and having two of his five pass attempts intercepted. Zuppke’s club lost three of its first four games in 1925 but won its last four to rally for a 5-3 record.
Date:
- Sept. 26, 1953
Location:
- Champaign
Final score: Illinois 21, Nebraska 21
- Quick hits:
Playing in front of a short-sleeved crowd of 40,000 in Champaign, Illinois needed a spectacular fourth-quarter rally to manage the tie. Trailing by two touchdowns, the Illini pulled to within seven points on J.C. Caroline’s 73-yard touchdown. Following the subsequent kickoff, UI’s Jan Smid recovered a fumble at the Nebraska 39-yard line to launch what would turn out to be the Illini’s game-saving final drive. Mickey Bates
- sliced through left tackle for five yards to salvage the tying touchdown. After that, Illinois set off on a six-game winning streak, ending the season 7-1-1 and tying Michigan State for the Big Ten’s 1953 title.
