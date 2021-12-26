Christened with one of the world’s most common names, today’s University of Illinois football fans are excused for not recognizing the name of Fred Smith. He was hand-picked by George Huff to become the Illini’s sixth head football coach, but only stayed in Champaign-Urbana for one season before becoming head football and baseball coach at Fordham.
Smith’s 1900 roster included several athletes who would become Illinois legends, including future Illini coach Arthur Hall, future UI Hall of Famers Jake Stahl and Carl Lundgren, and longtime assistant coach Justin Lindgren. Compiling a 7-3-2 overall record, Smith’s squad posted seven consecutive shutouts to begin the campaign. An eighth shutout followed a few weeks later when Illinois battled Indiana to a 0-0 tie in Indianapolis.
A native of New York City, Smith was an exceptional athlete at Princeton University. The 1897 Princeton graduate earned scattered All-America honors for his play as a quarterback for the football team and all-star accolades as a second baseman and catcher for the Tigers’ baseball squad. Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Caps (later known as the Braves) offered him a contract to play, but for unknown reasons, he declined to sign.
Following his single year at Illinois, Smith was hired by Fordham University in his hometown to become the Rams’ head football and baseball coach.
During his four seasons with the football team, Fordham had a cumulative record of 17-6-3, while in five seasons as the baseball coach, the Rams had a mark of 213-66. One of his Fordham players, Ed Walsh, pitched for the Chicago White Sox for 15 seasons, twice leading the American League in strikeouts. Walsh was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1946.
While he was coaching, Smith concurrently served as an engineer for New York City. He died in February of 1923, shortly after his 50th birthday, and is buried in Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Dee Maras, basketball (59)
Monday: Tom Porter, wrestling coach (80)
Tuesday: Sandy Scholtens Hamilton, volleyball
Wednesday: Leticia Beverly, track & field
Thursday: Scott Pierce, basketball (50)
Friday: Josh Gesky, football (19)
Saturday: Geovana Lopes, basketball