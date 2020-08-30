A member of the 2020 Illini athletics Hall of Fame class, Garland “Jake” Stahl played nine seasons in Major League Baseball.
Born in 1879, he was the third son of Henry and Eliza Stahl of Elkhart. Jake’s dad was a front-line Union soldier in the Civil War, surviving the Battle of Shiloh in Mississippi, a bloodbath where more than 23,000 individuals died.
After finishing 10th grade, Jake matriculated to the University of Illinois and became the school’s most celebrated athlete. He lettered four times in football (1899-1902) and three times in baseball (1901-03).
When the Major League’s Boston Americans lost its backup catcher to an injury, team owner Henry Killelea journeyed to Chicago to sign Stahl to an American League contract. Jake got into his first big league game on opening day (April 20, 1903) and appeared in 40 games as a catcher, batting .239.
Stahl was dealt to the Washington Senators during the winter of 1904 and played three seasons in the nation’s capital, collecting more than 1,500 at-bats. In that third season, he was promoted to skipper of the Senators at the age of 26, becoming the American League’s youngest ever player-manager.
Following Washington’s disastrous 1906 season (55 wins and 95 losses), Stahl asked to be traded to the Red Sox. Instead, Senators management traded him to the Chicago White Sox. When Stahl refused to report, he spent the 1907 season working in his father-in-law’s bank, coaching the 1907 Indiana University baseball team and playing semi-pro ball in Chicago.
The White Sox traded Stahl’s rights to the New York Highlanders. He spent the first 75 games of the 1908 season in the Big Apple, then was traded back to Boston to play first base.
Stahl enjoyed his best professional season in 1910, teaming with Hall of Famers Tris Speaker and Harry Hooper. Stahl tied for the AL lead in home runs with 10.
Amazingly, despite his long-ball success, Stahl opted to sit out the 1911 season and returned to his career as a banker at Washington Park National Bank on Chicago’s South Side.
New management in Boston convinced Stahl to come out of retirement in 1912, in part due to an offer to become a part-owner of the Red Sox. As Boston’s player-manager, the Red Sox ran away with the 1912 American League pennant, then beating manager John McGraw’s talented New York Giants in the World Series. Stahl is said to have invested his winning World Series share in his father-in-law’s bank.
Stahl’s career unceremoniously ended in 1913 when he suffered a serious foot injury that required the removal of part of a bone in his right foot. While he continued to manage the Red Sox, he could not play first base. Following a mid-season argument with management, Stahl was released. Weeks later, the former Illini star announced that he was through with baseball.
Stahl immediately began his second career as a full-time banker in Chicago, but hard work and long hours took its toll. He suffered a nervous breakdown in 1920 and was placed in a Monrovia, Calif., sanitarium. Two year later, he contracted tuberculosis and passed away in September of 1922 at the age of 43.
Here’s nine other items you might not have known about Stahl’s MLB career:
- He was a member of two World Series championship teams. First as player for 1903 Boston Americans, the very first Series champ, then and as player-manager for the 1912 Boston Red Sox.
- In 1904, he led all American League first basemen with 29 errors.
- He led the American League by being hit by a pitch 17 times in 1905.
- His 41 stolen bases in 1905 ranked third in the AL.
- He ranked second to the immortal
Ty Cobb
- in triples in 1908 (Cobb had 20, Stahl had 16). Stahl ranked among the AL’s top seven in triples four times.
- He led the AL three times in batting strikeouts (1904, 1909 and 1910).
- Not only did he tie for the lead in AL home runs in 1910 with 10 (one every 53.1 at bats), he led the league in putouts as a first baseman and ranked fourth with 77 RBI.
- He currently ranks 233rd on MLB’s career triples list with 87.
- He received one Baseball Hall of Fame vote in both 1938 and 1939.
