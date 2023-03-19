Sunday marks the 135th anniversary of the birth of Glenn Butzer, the captain of the University of Illinois’ only undefeated and unscored upon football team.
The All-America and two-time All-Western guard was a premier defender and, in additional to being an elite blocker, occasionally served as a ball carrier for Arthur Hall. “Whist”, the nickname by which he was known to his teammates, was a native of Hillsdale, located in northwestern Illinois.
Butzer first lettered in 1908 and 1909 for the Illini, but his greatest fame was realized in 1910. That squad became only the second conference team and just the 13th in college football history to achieve a perfect record and not yield a single point to its opponents.
In succession, Illinois defeated Millikin (13-0), Drake (29-0), Chicago (3-0), Purdue (11-0), otherwise undefeated Indiana (3-0), Northwestern (27-0) and Syracuse (3-0). That 1910 season was when the university celebrated its first homecoming at old Illinois Field.
The three Illini teams (1908, 1909 and 1910) for which Butzer lettered compiled a cumulative record of 17-3-1.
After graduating from Illinois in 1911, Butzer enjoyed a respectable professional career, including a 19-year stint as the superintendent of roads in Livingston County. A generous man, the longtime Pontiac resident often gave summer jobs to UI students.
A giant of a man in his day, Butzer tipped the scales at nearly 250 pounds, but his health took a fatal turn in 1933. At the age of 46, he passed away from a long bout with cancer.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Ty Weber, baseball (25)
Monday: Marchoe Dill, basketball
Tuesday: Chase Brown, football (23)
Wednesday: Craig Zirbel, football (62)
Thursday: Kaden Feagin, football (19)
Friday: Zoey Kollhoff, soccer (21)
Saturday: Leisha Alcia, soccer
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition available online). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @IlliniLegends and @Spartifacts. His website is www.SportsLLL.com.