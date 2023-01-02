Thirty-two years ago on Sunay — New Year’s Eve Day 1990 — two Illini football legends met in a time capsule type of moment. And if not for a magical performance exactly 100 days earlier, Howard Griffith’s historical introduction to the immortal “Galloping Ghost” probably would have never happened.
Certain years spark memories for individuals. For Griffith, 1990 was that very special year. The running back was part of Illini coach John Mackovic’s crew that was among four teams sharing the Big Ten title, appropriately during Illinois football’s centennial season. Individually, Griffith’s most noteworthy day was Sept. 22 when Southern Illinois made the 197-mile trip to historic Memorial Stadium in Champaign. The way the game began, however, certainly didn’t foretell the celebratory fashion in which it ended. After Griffith gave the Illini a 7-0 lead with his five-yard touchdown run, SIU scored the next three TDs, giving the Salukis a 21-7 advantage after one quarter and sending a chill to the 64,000-plus fans that were in attendance.
That’s when Illinois’ No. 29 flipped the script. Three second-period touchdowns gave him four scores by halftime. In the third quarter, Griffith scored again on a 41-yard dash. Less than 2½ minutes later, he tallied touchdown No. 6, breaking Red Grange’s 66-year-old single-game Illini mark.
By this time, our sports information staff was scrambling through the NCAA record book to see what the next hurdles might be. When Griffith scored for a seventh time, the former Illini walk-on tied the 39-year-old NCAA record held by Mississippi’s Arnold Boykin. Finally, with 1:25 remaining in the third quarter, Griffith notched an eighth TD, placing him atop collegiate football’s Valhalia. Appropriately, Mackovic pulled Griffith from the game to a standing ovation.
As our staff made its bowl game plans in Tampa for the Hall of Fame Bowl, it occurred to me that we would be within easy driving distance of where Red and Margaret “Muggs” Grange resided, possibly setting up an historic meeting between Griffith and the man whose records he had broken. What we didn’t know was that the Illini legend’s health was quickly deteriorating. Initially, Muggs politely told me that she didn’t think that her famous husband was strong enough for any visitors. It was dejecting but I understood. Then, a couple of weeks later, Mrs. Grange called me back.
“I’ve changed my mind, she said. “Please bring Howard by to meet Red.”
When Howard, then assistant SID Dave Johnson and I arrived at the Lake Wales Medical Center the afternoon of Dec. 31, 1990, we were directed to the intensive care wing. Upon entering the room where Red was, Howard, Dave and I quietly approached his bedside. I had met the legendary gentleman two times previously, including a trip with Mackovic to the Grange home a year earlier when the Illini were playing in the Florida Citrus Bowl.
“Mr. Grange,” I said, “this is Howard Griffith. This is the guy who’s been breaking all of your records this year.”
It took a few seconds before Red’s weak voice was heard to say, “Oh, I know who Howard is.”
Griff’s smile lit up the room. Mission accomplished. They exchanged a few pleasantries, then we left
It was a scene that Dave Johnson will never forget.
“The opportunity to drive across Florida that morning to visit one of the two greatest Illini football players in history was the highlight of my athletics career,” Johnson recalled. “I also remember how respectful and absolutely wonderful Howard was with Red. To this day, I recall how proud I was to work at my alma mater with an outstanding young student-athlete like Howard. My most vivid recollection of our visit with Red Grange was the moment when Howard handed him an Illinois football that was signed by the team. Red had been in and out of sleep at that time but when the football touched his forearm, he instinctively cupped his hand around the end of the football, tucked it under his arm, and smiled, if ever so slightly. I cried then and I’m tearing up right now writing about it 30-plus years later.”
When we arrived back at the team hotel in Tampa. Howard addressed a group of media who had followed the team to Florida
“If it had not been for the eight-touchdown day, I never would have the opportunity to meet Red Grange,” he said. “And what I really cherish most is the opportunity to meet the best of the best. You’re talking about a guy who not only changed college football but changed the way professional football was viewed. He was unbelievable.
Four weeks after our visit — Jan. 28, 1991 — Red Grange passed away at the age of 87.
