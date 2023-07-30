Celebrating his 23rd birthday on Sunday is Illini men’s basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr.
Exactly two months ago, he announced that he was withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning to Illinois for a second season. In the 2022-23 season, he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors after averaging 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals.
Today, we review Shannon’s basketball career, by the letter:
A is for ...
- Arkansas. In Illinois’ NCAA tournament game against Arkansas, he tallied 20 points. As a sophomore in 2021 at Texas Tech, he also tallied 20 points against the Razorbacks in a second-round NCAA tourney game.
B is for ... Brother. Shannon’s brother, also named Terrence
- , is a 5-foot-11 junior point guard at Rockledge High School in Florida.
C is for ...
- Concussion. He missed two Illini games last season because of a concussion.
D is for ...
- Double digits. Shannon scored in double digits in 27 of the 31 games he played last season.
E is for ...
- Eastern Illinois. In his first game as an Illini versus EIU, Shannon tallied 24 points and made 13 of his 15 free-throw attempts. His very first collegiate appearance as a player at Texas Tech also was against EIU.
F is for ...
- French Fries. These are Shannon’s favorite food.
G is for ...
- Game-highs. Shannon’s 2022-23 game-high stats included 30 points versus Monmouth, 11 rebounds at Nebraska, seven assists at Northwestern and three blocked shots against Rutgers.
H is for ...
- Handle. As in Twitter handle. Shannon’s 22,700 followers on Twitter know him as @sn1per_T.
I is for ...
- IMG. He played his final prep season at IMG Academy in Florida.
J is for ... Jerry West
- . Shannon was a Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Semifinalist last season.
K is for ...
- Knowledge. In August, Shannon will earn a bachelor’s degree in Communication.
L is for ...
- Lincoln Park. He originally attended Lincoln Park High School in Chicago.
M is for ...
- M schools. Last season, in six games against universities that began with the letter “M” (Monmouth, Maryland, Missouri, Michigan State, Minnesota and Michigan), Shannon scored 120 points and grabbed 38 rebounds.
N is for ...
- Newcomer. This past June, Shannon was selected as Illinois athletics male Newcomer of the Year for the 2022-23 school year.
O is ...
- for One. That was his jersey number at Texas Tech.
P is for ...
- “Planet of the Apes.” One of his favorite movies, with “Home Alone 2” the other.
R is for ...
- Rankings. As in Big Ten rankings. This past season, in conference games, Shannon ranked ninth in individual scoring (15.94 points) and sixth in free throw percentage (.814).
S is for ... Shannon Senior. Terrence Shannon Sr.
- , his father, played college basketball at Elgin Community College from 1997 to 1999. In 2004, he signed a free-agent contract with the Detroit Pistons.
T is for ...
- Three-pointers. Shannon notched at least one three-pointer in 22 of Illinois’ 31 games last season.
U is for ...
- UCLA. His 29 points, school-record tying eight three-pointers and 10 rebounds led Illinois to a comeback victory against UCLA last November.
V is for ...
- Vertical leap. Shannon’s no-step vertical leap has been measured at 32 inches.
W is for ...
- Wingspan. His wingspan has been measured at 6 feet, 8 inches.
Z is for ...
- Zero. That’s his jersey number at Illinois.
