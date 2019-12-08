Illini legends, lists & lore: Illinois men’s basketball teams shining at home
This coming Wednesday, the home portion of the Big Ten men’s basketball season opens for the Illini against Michigan. History tells us that when Illinois takes care of business at home, their season-ending results rise dramatically. To be sure, road victories are important, but limiting losses in Champaign ensures the Illini of a much higher finish in the Conference race.
Since the Whiz Kids teams of the early 1940s, a total of 14 Illini basketball teams have triumphed over every one of their league foes in Champaign. In fact, 11 of those 14 squads went on to either tie for or win outright Big Ten crowns.
The last Illini unit to post a perfect record at home in Big Ten play was the 2004-05 team with Dee Brown, Deron Williams, Roger Powell Jr., Luther Head and James Augustine. That squad posted a perfect 9-0 record in conference games played on their own home court.
The remaining three undefeated Illini teams in home conference games all placed second.
Over the last 77 seasons, 17 other Illini teams lost just one conference home game in their respective seasons. Of the 17 one-loss homecourt squads, three of them — 1997-98 (7-1), 2001-02 (7-1) and 2003-04 (7-1) — either tied for or won outright Big Ten titles. The other Illini one-loss teams finished in second place three times, third place six times, fourth place four times, and one wound up fifth in the final league standings.
Here’s a look Illinois’ 14 undefeated teams in Big Ten home games, where they ultimately finished, and who coached them (since 1941-42):
1941-42 (8-0), first place (Doug Mills)
1942-43 (6-0), first place (Mills)
1948-49 (6-0), first place (Harry Combes)
1950-51 (7-0), first place (Combes)
1951-52 (7-0), first place (Combes)
1955-56 (7-0), second place (Combes)
1962-63 (7-0), first place (Combes)
1968-69 (7-0), second place (Harv Schmidt)
1983-84 (9-0), first place (Lou Henson)
1984-85 (9-0), first place (Henson)
1988-89 (9-0), first place (Henson)
2000-01 (8-0), first place (Bill Self)
2002-03 (8-0), second place (Self)
2004-05 (8-0), first place (Bruce Weber)
Birthdays
Sunday
Jeff George, football (52)
Monday
Mike Gow, football (67)
Tuesday
Natalie Edwards, swimming (21)
Wednesday
Devon Witherspoon, football (19)
Thursday
Sam Ellsworth, football (55)
Friday
Drew Dickinson, baseball (40)
Saturday
Al Martindale, athletics trainer (69)
