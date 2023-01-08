Born Jan. 9, 1876, in Coldwater, Ontario, Canada, was Illini track and field Hall of Famer Harry Lovering Gill.
During a 29-year coaching career from 1904-29, then again from 1931-33, his University of Illinois teams produced an amazing 22 Big Ten championships.
Today, the week of the 147th anniversary of his birth, we’ll tell Gill’s story, by the numbers:
➜ 1: From 1906 to 1915, Gill’s teams lost only one of 81 dual meets.
➜ 2: His teams won NCAA championships in 1921 and 1927.
➜ 6: Illini track and field squads swept all six indoor and outdoor Big Ten championship meets during the 1920, ’21 and ’22 seasons.
➜ 35: Points scored by Gill’s Illini track athletes at the 1924 Olympic Games, more than any other nation.
➜ 79: Gill’s Illini teams won 79 percent of their Big Ten dual meets, compiling a record of 81 victories against only 22 losses and two ties. Including non-conference competition, the Illini had a success rate of 82 percent (111-24-2).
➜ 80: He died on Aug. 31, 1956, at the age of 80 in Orilla, Ontario.
➜ 1901: Became track and field coach at the University of Iowa, then served the following two seasons at Beloit College before joining George Huff’s Illini staff in 1904.
➜ 1903: Won America’s professional all-around championship, clearing 6 feet, 2 inches in the high jump, throwing 145 feet in the hammer, 45-8 in the shot, 30 feet in the 56-pound weight and running 16.8 seconds in the high hurdles.
➜ 1907: Gill’s 1907 Illini squad won its first of 22 Big Ten championships during his tenure.
➜ 1918: He founded his own track and field equipment company 105 years ago. By 1955, Harry Gill Company manufactured 90 percent of the equipment used in the United States.
➜ 1932: Gill was invited to coach the Canadian Olympic Team in 1932 but declined the offer.
➜ 1977: When Drake University established its Relays Hall of Fame 46 years ago, Gill and fellow Illini coach Leo Johnson were among the six coaches included in his charter class.
➜ 2017: He was one of 28 men and women selected in the charter class of the Illini Hall of Fame.
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore