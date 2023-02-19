Forty years ago on Sunday — Feb. 19, 1983 — as his team defeated visiting Michigan State 69-61 at the Assembly Hall, Illini freshman guard Bruce Douglas played a secondary role to teammate Derek Harper but established a single-season school record for individual steals in just his 26th varsity game.
Clearly, the star of the show on this particular day was Harper, whose 27-point performance on a perfect 11 for 11 shooting effort grabbed the headlines. However, Douglas did his part as well, contributing 10 points, dealing nine assists and grabbing a team-high three steals that boosted his total in that category to 68. Ironically, Douglas broke by one the single-season steals record that Harper had set the previous season.
Douglas would end his rookie campaign with 78 steals. In each of the following three years, the former Quincy High School star added single-season steals totals of 73 (1983-84), 85 (1984-85) and 88 (1985-86) to wind up with an all-time career record total of 324. Though four decades have passed, Douglas remains on top of Illinois’ career steals list, compiling 93 more than runner-up Dee Brown.
Douglas’s name also continues to remain atop Illinois’ single-game steals list (eight at Purdue on Feb. 25, 1984). On four other occasions, he recorded seven steals in a game.
Douglas averaged 2.49 steals per game throughout his 130-game collegiate career and is one of only three Illini players with 150 career steals who averaged more than two per game. The others in that category are Kenny Battle at 2.33 per game and Frank Williams with 2.1 per contest.
Stealing like a baby
A look at the top steals leaders per game in Illinois history for players with a minimum of 150 career steals:
RK., PLAYER SPG YRS
1. Bruce Douglas 2.49 1983-86
➜ 324 steals in 130 games.
2. Kenny Battle 2.33 1988-89
➜ 161 steals in 89 games.
3. Frank Williams 2.10 2000-02
➜ 212 steals in 101 games.
4. Derek Harper 1.98 1981-83
➜ 178 steals in 90 games.
5. Kendal Gill 1.86 1987-90
➜ 218 steals in 117 games.
6. Dee Brown 1.69 2003-06
➜ 231 steals in 137 games.
7. Sergio McClain 1.64 1998-2001
➜ 210 steals in 128 games.
8. Kiwane Garris 1.41 1994-97
➜ 161 steals in 116 games.
9. Mark Smith 1.33 1978-81
➜ 161 steals in 121 games.
10. Trent Franzier 1.32 2018-22
➜ 207 steals in 157 games.
11. Luther Head 1.23 2002-05
➜ 158 steals in 128 games.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Zylon Crisler, football
Monday: Bob Richards, track (97)
Tuesday: Rachelle Coriddi, softball
Wednesday: Taylor Mason, football (67)
Thursday: Steve Stricker, golf (56)
Friday: Josh McCray, football (21)
Saturday: Frank Williams, basketball (43)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition available online). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @IlliniLegends and @Spartifacts. His website is www.SportsLLL.com.