Thirty-four years ago on Sunday — Sept. 5, 1987 — the Big Ten and the Atlantic Coast Conference battled each other on the football field as host North Carolina defeated Illinois 34-14 in the rain in Chapel Hill, N.C.
After Jeff Markland’s 10-yard touchdown run had given the Illini a 7-3 lead with just three minutes remaining in the first half, the Tar Heels burned Illinois’ defensive unit with a 57-yard run on a blown punt attempt by North Carolina’s Ken Miller. UNC followed that up with a short TD sprint to take a 10-7 lead into intermission. In the second half, North Carolina tallied three consecutive touchdowns and a field goal to run away from xoach Mike White’s Illini. Illinois limped through the rest of the 1987 campaign with a 3-7-1 record, prompting a coaching change.
This coming Saturday, the Illini face an ACC opponent for the 10th time, traveling to Charlottesville, Va., to take on the Virginia Cavaliers. The Illini have enjoyed nothing but success against Virginia, defeating the Cavs in a pair of bowl games during the 1990s.
On Jan. 1, 1990 at the Florida Citrus Bowl, 9-2 Illinois beat 10-1 Virginia, 31-21, to end a 26-year bowl victory drought.
Nearly 10 years later on Dec. 30, 1999, the two schools met for a second time, this time at the Micronpc.com Bowl in Miami. In a game that pitted two 7-4 squads, the Illini dominated with 611 yards of total offense and nine touchdowns, winning 63-21.
Here’s a look at how the Illini have fared all-time against ACC foes:
YEAR RESULT LOCATION
2016 North Carolina 48, Illinois 23 Champaign
2015 North Carolina 48, Illinois 14 Chapel Hill, N.C.
1999 Illinois 63, Virginia 21 Miami
1991 Clemson 30, Illinois 0 Tampa, Fla.
1990 Illinois 31, Virginia 23 Orlando, Fla.
1987 North Carolina 34, Illinois 14 Chapel Hill, N.C.
1971 North Carolina 27, Illinois 0 Champaign
1965 Illinois 28, Duke 14 Champaign
1958 Duke 15, Illinois 13 Durham, N.C.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Ken Norman, basketball (57)
Monday: John Wright Jr., football (52)
Tuesday: Glenn Hummel, tennis (67)
Wednesday: Arrelious Benn, football (33)
Thursday: Jim Grabowski, football (77)
Friday: Joe Corley, track & field (89)
Saturday: Stanley Green, football (23)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition now available in stores). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @IlliniLegends and @Spartifacts2021. His website is www.SportsLLL.com.