The countdown to Illinois’ 2022 football season opener now stands at 20 days, and odds are overwhelming that yet another transfer quarterback will start behind center for the orange and blue against Wyoming.
The current streak for Illini quarterbacks who originally attended other schools stands at 16 in a row.
Since and including the 2018 season, a quarterback who has transferred to Illinois has started 37 of the Illini’s last 45 football games. Furthermore, dating back to 2014, when Rochester native Wes Lunt moved to Illinois after spending his freshman season Oklahoma State but excluding the 2017 season when original Illini quarterbacks Cam Thomas, Jeff George Jr. and Chayce Crouch shared starting duty, a transfer quarterback has been a starter in 63 of the Illini’s last 82 games entering the 2022 season.
Current Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito, who celebrates his 24th birthday on Sunday, played for Syracuse each of the last five years. Either he or Rutgers transfer Art Sitkowski appears to be the front-runner for the starting duty versus Wyoming on Aug. 27.
DeVito had 15 total starts in 24 appearances at Syracuse, completing 305 of 520 passes for 3,478 yards, 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Stretching all the way back to Dave Wilson in 1980, transfer quartebacks have greatly affected Illinois’ football fortunes. Wilson, imported from California’s Fullerton Junior College, was followed at Illinois by transfers Tony Eason (American River JC), Jeff George (Purdue), Jon Beutjer (Iowa), Lunt, A.J. Bush (Virginia Tech/Iowa Western/Nebraska), Brandon Peters (Michigan) and Sitkowski.
Here’s a look at the transfer quarterbacks who have made starts at Illinois since 2014:
➜ 2014: Wes Lunt started seven of UI’s 13 games
➜ 2015: Lunt started all 12 games
➜ 2016: Lunt started seven of 12 games
➜ 2017: Only original Illini players started at quarterback
➜ 2018: A.J. Bush started 9 of 12 games
➜ 2019: Brandon Peters started 11 of 13 games
➜ 2020: Peters started five of eight games
➜ 2021: Peters started nine games, Art Sitkowski started three games
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Jordyn Slaughter, football (22)
Monday: Antonio Mason, football (40)
Tuesday: Kate Riley Smith, basketball
Wednesday: Moe Gardner, football (54)
Thursday: Kyle Tate, football (50)
Friday: Warren Hood, administrator
Saturday: Blake Hayes, football (24)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition now available in stores). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @IlliniLegends and @Spartifacts2022. His website is www.SportsLLL.com.