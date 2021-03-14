Late Sunday afternoon, coach Brad Underwood’s Illini men’s basketball team is expected to be named as one of the 2021 NCAA Tournament’s four No. 1 seeds.
Prior to this year, Illinois has been a No. 1 seed three different times: 1989, 2001 and 2005. Both the ‘89 and ‘05 Illini advanced all the way to the Final Four, with the latter playing in the championship game against North Carolina.
Coach Lou Henson’s 1989 Flyin’ Illini defeated a No. 16 seed (McNeese State), a No. 9 seed (Ball State), a No. 4 seed (Louisville) and a No. 2 seed (Syracuse). They fell to a No. 3 seed (Michigan) in the semifinal round.
Coach Bruce Weber’s 2005 Illini with Dee Brown, Deron Williams and Luther Head got by a 16th seed (Fairleigh Dickinson), a ninth seed (Nevada), a 12th seed (Wisconsin-Milwaukee) and a third seed (Arizona). Illinois defeated fourth-seeded seeded Louisville in the semis before losing to No. 1 seed North Carolina in the finals.
During the 64-team bracket history, statistics show that there is absolutely no guarantee that a No. 1 seed will make it to the Final Four.
All four No. 1 seeds have advanced only once to the national semifinals. That happened in 2008 when Kansas, Memphis, North Carolina and UCLA all made it. It’s only slightly more likely that three of the four No. 1 seeds will advance to the final weekend (11.4 percent). Two top seeds have advanced 37.1 percent of the time, while only one No. 1 makes it with 42.9 percent regularity. In two of the last 35 NCAA Tournaments, zero No. 1 seeds advanced to the Final Four.
No. 1 seed royalty
➜ 17 times: North Carolina
➜ 14 times: Kansas and Duke
➜ 12 times: Kentucky
➜ 7 times: Virginia
➜ 6 times: Arizona
➜ 5 times: UConn, Georgetown, Michigan State and Oklahoma
➜ 4 times: DePaul, Ohio State, UCLA and Villanova
➜ 3 times: Illinois, Indiana, Purdue, St. John’s, Stanford, Syracuse, UNLV and Gonzaga
