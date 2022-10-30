Next Saturday, the Illini football team plays Michigan State for the first time since their record-setting 37-34 comeback victory three years ago. And, somewhat ironically, the player who caught the game-winning touchdown for Illinois — tight end Daniel Barker — now wears a Spartan uniform.
Only three players of the 22 Illini players who were starters against Michigan State on Nov. 9, 2019 — right offensive tackle Alex Palczewski, wide receiver Casey Washington and safety Sydney Brown — are expected to face the Spartans later this week. Of the trio, Brown was statistically the most impactful for Illinois, intercepting two Spartan passes, including a 76-yard touchdown that pulled the Illini within one point (31-30) with only 4:53 left in the fourth quarter.
Though the 1980s belonged to the Illini (7-2-1 against Michigan State), the Spartans hold a decided 26-19-2 advantage in the overall series.
Here’s other tidbits about when Illinois and Michigan State have met on the football field:
➜ Illinois won the first four times it hosted the Spartans at Memorial Stadium, including a 20-13 upset victory in 1956 against top-rated Michigan State. It took a national championship team in 1965 for Michigan State to post its first win in Champaign (22-12).
➜ One of the most memorable meetings in the 47-game series occurred on Thanksgiving Day of 1963, just six days after the assassination of President John Kennedy. Illinois’ 13-0 victory earned the Illini program its first undisputed Big Ten title in a dozen years. All-America linebacker Dick Butkus outplayed Spartan all-star running back Sherman Lewis, holding him to just 58 rushing yards. Illinois capitalized on seven Spartan turnovers that day.
➜ A 100-yard rushing effort by an Illini ball carrier hasn’t necessarily resulted in success for Illinois. Pierre Thomas’s 188-yard performance in a 38-25 Spartan victory in 2004 and a 185-yard game by Jim Grabowski in a 16-0 Illini win in 1964 have been Illinois’ top two individual showings.
➜ Through the years, Illini quarterbacks have registered four 300-yard passing performances against Michigan State, topped by Brandon Peters’ 369 yards in that 2019 stunner at East Lansing. His 83-yard pass to Josh Imatorbhebhe sparked Illinois’ gigantic fourth-quarter rally.
➜ When the two teams have met on Oct. 20 in the past, field goals have decided two victories for the Illini against Michigan State. In 1973, Illinois freshman Dan Beaver kicked a 24-yard field goal and 45-ayrd field goal to give Illinois a 6-3 win at Spartan Stadium. On Oct. 20, 1990, Doug Higgins tied UI’s single-game record with five field goals in a 15-13 against Michigan State at Memorial Stadium. Among Higgins’ five successful kicks were a career-long 55-yarder for the game’s first score and a game-winning 48-yarder with 42 seconds left. We shouldn’t forget Jason Reda’s game-winning 39-yard field goal with six seconds left in 2006 to seal a 23-20 win at Spartan Stadium and Mike Bass’s 38-yarder at the buzzer in 1980 that gave the Illini a 20-17 win in Champaign.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Lance Harkey, football (57)
Monday: Shauna Green, basketball coach
Tuesday: Joe Haight, track & field (26)
Wednesday: Sergio McClain, basketball (44)
Thursday: Marko Koers, track & field (50)
Friday: Ashton Hollins, football (19)
Saturday: Craig Tucker, basketball (62)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore