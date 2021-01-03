Illinois and Northwestern’s men’s basketball teams meet for the 181st time this coming Thursday night. And while the series between the Illini and the Wildcats is overwhelmingly in favor of Illinois — 138 victories against only 42 losses for a winning percentage of .767 — NU has a much more respectable record of 8-11 (.421) since 2010.
Other items you may not know (or remember) about the Illinois-Northwestern basketball series:
➜ Both coach Lon Kruger’s 1998 club and John Groce’s 2015 squad turned the ball over only three times in respective 59-44 and 72-67 victories at Evanston.
➜ Individually, two of Northwestern’s top three scoring performances in its history have been against Illinois. In 1958, Joe Ruklick scored 40 points in a season-ending 88-72 home loss, while, in 1964, Rick Lopossa netted 40 points in a 73-71 Wildcat win.
➜ Illinois’ single-game record for points against Northwestern came in 1968 when Dave Scholz exploded for 42 of UI’s 62 points in a one-point victory against the Wildcats. Just two weeks before, Scholz had scored 38 points in a seven-point Illini loss at the hands of Northwestern.
➜ In a 1995 showdown at Northwestern, Shelly Clark made 10 of his 11 field goal attempts for the Illini.
➜ One of the most impressive individual scoring efforts in recent seasons came two years ago by Andres Feliz. In a March 3, 2019 game at State Farm Center, Feliz torched Northwestern for 26 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and 16-of-17 proficiency from the line. Additionally, Feliz added five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
➜ In 1960, NU’s Chuck Brandt set a Wildcat single-game record with 24 rebounds. The most boards by an Illini player against Northwestern was 21 by Rich Jones in 1966.
➜ The Wildcats hated to face former Illini guard Bruce Douglas. In consecutive February battles in 1984 and ’85, the Quincy standout recorded seven steals.
➜ In his two appearances against the Wildcats, Kofi Cockburn has averaged 12 points and 10.5 rebounds.
➜ Illinois scored more than 100 points for the first time in program history on Feb. 5, 1955, in a 104-89 victory over Northwestern at Huff Hall.
➜ On Dec. 30, 2009, No. 25 Northwestern launched a record-tying 47 three-point field goal attempts, but lost 89-83 in overtime at the Assembly Hall.
➜ Despite a perfect 15-of-15 free-throw effort by Northwestern, it couldn’t overcome 36 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocked shots by Deon Thomas, losing to the Illini 92-65.
➜ On Feb. 19, 2000, Illinois held Northwestern without a point until 4:47 left in the first half and limited the Wildcats to a program-low 30 points in a 33-point win at Evanston.
➜ From 1947 through ’55, the Illini won 16 straight games against Northwestern.
➜ Illinois’ inaugural game at the Assembly Hall was against Northwestern on March 4, 1963. Wildcat guard Rich Falk scored the arena’s first-ever points.
➜ Northwestern’s hometown — Evanston — has sent six players to the Illini basketball program. In 1917, Evanston High School teammates Ernest McKay and Ralf and Ray Woods led Illinois to two straight wins over the Wildcats, and also to the school’s second Big Ten championship. Former Illini great Chuck Carney, also a native of Evanston, was the Helms Foundation’s National Player of the Year in 1922.
