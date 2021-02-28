One hundred years ago Sunday, coach Frank Winters’ Illinois men’s basketball squad defeated Ohio State 35-32 in Columbus, Ohio, to improve its Big Ten record to 7-3. Swede Hellstrom and Lawrence Walquist scored baskets in the final two minutes to break the tie and secure the victory. It improved Illinois’ all-time record in its series against Ohio State to 13-1.
Next Saturday, in the 2020-21 regular-season finale, the Illini and the Buckeyes meet for the 187th time in history. Here’s some trivia about the 106-year old series between the two schools that you either didn’t know or perhaps had forgotten:
➜ 6: Historically, it won’t be a good sign for the Illini if Saturday’s game extends into overtime. The Buckeyes have defeated the Illini in five of the six games that have gone to OT. One of those OSU overtime victories was on Jan. 13, 1979 when the Buckeyes ended Illinois’ perfect 15-0 start with a 69-66 win.
➜ 8: Saturday’s game marks only the eighth time that Ohio State and Illinois have played in the regular-season finale. The Buckeyes hold a slim 4-3 lead. The most stinging Illini defeat in a finale came on March 6, 2005 when Matt Sylvester’s three-pointer with 5.1 seconds remaining ruined UI’s perfect 29-0 record.
➜ 9: Beginning on Jan. 23, 1915 and continuing through Jan. 20, 1919, Illinois won the first nine games that it played against Ohio State. The Illini were victorious in 18 of its first 19 meetings with the Buckeyes.
➜ 12: During the 1950s, Illinois dominated Ohio State, holding a 15-3 edge, powered by a 12-game winning streak from Jan. 7, 1950 through Feb. 11, 1956.
➜ 19: Deon Thomas successfully sank a school-record 19 of his 22 free throw attempts against OSU on Feb. 15, 1994.
➜ 24: OSU’s Frank Howard snared a then-OSU record 24 rebounds against Illinois on Feb. 25, 1956. Jerry Lucas had 23 rebounds versus the Illini on Jan. 4, 1960.
➜ 26: In the second half of an Ohio State 51-50 overtime victory at the Assembly Hall on Jan. 14, 1982, the two teams combined for a paltry (and record low) 26 points (OSU 14, UI 12).
➜ 31: Nailing 16 of his 20 free throw attempts, Kiwane Garris scored 31 points in 1994’s 83-75 Illini win over the Buckeyes.
➜ 37: When the Illini are ranked in the Top 25, they boast a 37-15 record against Ohio State.
➜ 38: Johnny “Red” Kerr scored 38 points against Ohio State on Jan. 16, 1954. At the time, only Andy Phillip’s 40-point performance against Chicago in 1943 topped Kerr’s effort.
➜ 43: The most points scored by an Illini player against Ohio State came on Jan. 10, 2012, when Brandon Paul filled the basket with 43 points. Unranked Illinois topped the fifth-ranked Buckeyes that night, 79-74.
➜ 49: Gary Bradds scored a Buckeye record 49 points against Illinois on Feb. 10, 1964. Fifty-seven years later, that mark still stands.
➜ 98.8: During the early 1960s when Ohio State’s lineup included Jerry Lucas and John Havlicek, OSU was a perfect 5-0 against Illinois. From 1960 through 1962 when the Buckeyes appeared in two consecutive NCAA championship games, OSU dominated UI by an average score of 98.8 to 72.8.
➜ 106: The Illini have beaten the Buckeyes in 106 of its first 186 games but is only 42-49 in games in Columbus, Ohio.
➜ .909: On Jan. 10, 1970, in a 77-59 Illini victory in Champaign, UI’s Rick Howat converted 10 of his 11 shots from the field.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Joe Sprengard, baseball (43)
Monday: Abie Grossfeld, gymnastics (87)
Tuesday: Lizzy LeDuc, gymnastics
Wednesday: Disa Johnson, volleyball
Thursday: Mike Small, golf (55)
Friday: Megan Cooney, volleyball
Saturday: Edgar Padilla, basketball (19)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition now available in stores). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @IlliniLegends and @B1GLLL. His website is www.SportsLLL.com.