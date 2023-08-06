Expected to be the Illini football’s top receiving target in 2023 is St. Louis wideout Isaiah Williams. This past Monday, Isaiah Williams was included among 11 Big Ten players who were named to the Maxwell Award watch list. That’s a prize that is presented annually to the top player in college football.
He’s Illinois’ best wide receiver with that surname since another sticky-fingered pass catcher from the 1980s, David Williams, who, coincidentally, also wore jersey No. 1. Last season, the former quarterback from Trinity Catholic High School grabbed a team-leading 82 catches for 715 yards and five touchdowns.
Cumulatively, Williams’ most recent two seasons — 2021 and 2022 — have been tops among all Illini receivers and rank impressively among the other of the Big Ten’s top returnees.
Williams has 129 catches the last two years, a total that far exceeds the total receptions by Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. (88), Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka (83), Wisconsin’s Chimere Dike (66) and Minnesota’s Daniel Jackson (62). Williams’ 1,240 receiving yards the past two seasons rank just behind Harrison (1,402) and Egbuka (1,342), but more than Dike (961) and Jackson (824). Williams’ total of nine receiving touchdowns in 2021 and 2022 trail only Harrison (17) and Egbuka (10).
David Williams’ Illini career numbers are truly exceptional and, short of a spectacular season by Isaiah, appear safe to remain tops in Illinois’ record book. Isaiah would need 131 catches in 2023 to eclipse the College Football Hall of Famer’s career receptions record of 262.
David’s 3,392 career receptions yards are way more than those that Isaiah enters 2023 with (1,249). And David’s 24 career touchdowns are 13 more than the nine that Isaiah has collected during his 35-game Illini career that started with Isaiah Williams playing quarterback for Illinois.
In terms of yards per catch, David’s career average of 12.9 is considerably better than Isaiah’s 9.5 average.
Isaiah has, however, accumulated some statistics at Illinois that David never did. Rushing-wise, he’s carried the ball 91 times for 471 yards and three TDs; David carried the ball four times for minus-five yards. Isaiah has completed 29 of his 74 passing attempts for 431 yards and four TDs, while David never threw a pass as an Illini player. And, while David never had any kickoff or punt returns during his career, Isaiah ran back 16 punts last year for 120 yards.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday:
- Celena Mondie-Milner, track & field
Monday:
- Tommy DeVito, football (25)
Tuesday:
- Raki Bogan, baseball (49)
Wednesday:
- Ed Beard, golf coach
Thursday:
- James Kreutz, football (19)
Friday:
- Clayton Leonard, football (20)
Saturday:
- Sydney Sickels, softball/coach
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition available online). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @IlliniLegends. His websites are www.SportsLLL.com and www.IlliniPosters.com.