He was a war hero, a University of Illinois athlete and graduate, a professional wrestler, a two-sport Illini coach, and a high school Hall of Fame honoree. Born 99 years ago Sunday was former Illini head wrestling coach and assistant football coach Jack Robinson.
A prep star at Thornton Township High School in Harvey, Robinson was named to his posts in May 1968 by then Illini athletic director Gene Vance. Though Illinois’ wrestling program never achieved the success he had hoped for (overall dual meet record of 27-50-1), Robinson produced a number of successful athletes, including John Fregeau, Bruce Kirkpatrick, Randy Chirico, Darrell Robinson, Randy Sulaver, Mike Levanti and Andy Passaglia.
At the age of 19, Robinson enlisted in the U.S. Army’s Pathfinder School and asked to be assigned to World War II’s front line. He was sent to the Pacific and was one of the first 32 paratroopers to land in the retaking of the Philippines. Robinson also served in New Guinea and was with the first troops into Tokyo after the atomic bomb was dropped.
After the war ended, he enrolled at the University of Illinois.
Robinson graduated in 1950 as a physical education major and was a member of both UI’s wrestling and football squads. Immediately upon graduation, he joined Thornton Township’s faculty and coaching staff. His Wildcat wrestlers won four state championships, with more than 20 individual champions and 60 place winners. As a sideline job in the early 1950s, Robinson was an undefeated pro wrestler who performed under the moniker “Little Samson.”
In 1960, Robinson became head football and wrestling coach at the newly opened Thornridge High school.
His 1966 Falcons were undefeated and voted the mythical state champs.
Following his five years at the UI, Robinson became defensive coordinator at Utah State, but returned to Thornridge in 1975 as athletic director. He came back to coaching in 1981 at Utah’s SkyView High School, then rejoined Utah State’s coaching staff under Chis Pella.
Robinson returned to Utah’s high school ranks in 1986, leading Mountain Crest to the 3A championship, earning Coach of the Year honors. After retiring in 1987, he continued as a consultant for a short time.
In 1979, Robinson was inducted into the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Hall of Fame and in 2011 was honored by the IWCOA with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Robinson died at the age of 87 in June of 2011 in St. George, Utah.
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore