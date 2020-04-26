Illini legends, lists & lore: Jimmy Collins and Dick NagyOn the same month and day, but four years apart, Lou Henson hired two of Illinois men’s basketball’s greatest assistant coaches.
On April 26, 1979, Dick Nagy joined Tony Yates as a Henson assistant, replacing Les Wothke, who had left Illinois to become head coach Western Michigan.
Nagy needed no introduction to Henson or his basketball philosophies. He had played for Henson at Hardin-Simmons and was the captain of Henson’s final squad in Abilene, Texas, in 1966.
At the time, Nagy was just three years out of high school ball in Syracuse, N.Y. From the 1979-80 season through the ’95-96 season, he helped Henson’s Illini post winning Big Ten records in 14 of those 17 campaigns. During that span, Illinois won one Big Ten title, placed second three times and finished third four times. Nagy went on to serve as Jimmy Collins’ assistant at Illinois-Chicago for five additional seasons and helped the Flames achieve their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.
It was on April 26, 1983 that Collins was named to the Illini staff.
Like Nagy, Collins also was a native of Syracuse and a former Henson pupil. Collins was a senior All-America guard at New Mexico State in 1970, the year NMSU made its only Final Four appearance.
He then was drafted 11th overall in the 1970 NBA draft and played two seasons. Collins joined Henson’s Aggie staff as a graduate assistant coach in ‘72, then moved to Chicago four years later. He was a probation officer in Chicago when Henson hired him to replace Yates.
In Collins’ very first season at Illinois in 1983-84, Illinois tied for the Big Ten title. Though the Illini wouldn’t again reach that championship level over the next dozen seasons, UI placed second twice, third three times and fourth four times. Collins became UIC’s head coach before the 1996-97 season and continued in that role for 13 more years. The Flames made three NCAA Tournament appearances and qualified for the NIT one other time.
Here are Collins’ and Nagy’s Top 10 memories of the 1988-89 season that saw the Flyin’ Illini reach the Final Four:
1. March 26 vs. Syracuse: The Illini earned a spot in the Final Four.
2. Dec. 19 vs. Missouri: Kenny Battle scored 28 points as UI improved its record to 18-0. Illini overcame an 18-point deficit.
3. March 4 at Indiana: Nick Anderson hit a miracle three-pointer at IU’s Assembly Hall.
4. March 24 vs. Louisville: Illinois won its 30th game behind Anderson’s 24 points.
5. Jan. 22 vs. Georgia Tech: Illini earned No. 1 ranking with a double-overtime victory.
6. Dec. 22 at LSU: Illini crushed the Tigers by 27 points in Baton Rouge, scoring a school-record 127 points.
7. March 11 at Michigan: UI won a school-record 27th game at Ann Arbor.
8. Feb. 9 vs. Ohio State: Stephen Bardo held Buckeye star Jay Burson to nine points.
9. Jan. 25 vs. Indiana: Illini snapped league-leading Indiana’s 13-game victory streak.
10. March 8 vs. Iowa: Lowell Hamilton, Battle and Anderson played their final home game. Kendall Gill returned to the Illini lineup.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Michael Finke, basketball (24)
Monday: Dave Wilson, football (61)
Tuesday: Ron Zook, football coach (66)
Wednesday: Gayle Fleischman, gymnastics
Thursday: Brandon Paul, basketball (29)
Friday: Steve Holdren, basketball (34)
Saturday: Jeff Cumberland, football (33)
