John Blair, who on Feb. 13, 1980, was named as the University of Illinois volleyball coach, had a distinguished career in that sport as a player.
A native of Tennessee and an outstanding athlete at Bearden High School in Knoxville, Blair became an all-star performer for the University of Tennessee’s club sport.
He played in the World University Games in 1973 and was a member of the U.S. national training team the following two years.
Blair was Chris Accornero’s chief assistant at Illinois in 1979, then took over the Illini the following season.
His 1980 team was an AIAW nationals qualifier.
Though Blair’s teams were competitive, they had consecutive losing records of 22-32, 17-27 and 17-20 from 1980-82. When he was replaced by Mike Hebert prior to the 1983 season, Blair returned to UT and served as an assistant with the Volunteers program. Tennessee captured the 1983 and 1984 Southeastern Conference championships.
The University of Mississippi hired Blair as its head coach in 1985 and he remained in that role for 16 years, compiling a 210-284 overall record. During that span, he coached six All-SEC players while 70 others made the SEC Academic Honor Roll.
Blair then became the head coach at Tennessee Tech in 2003 and guided the Eagles to a share of the Ohio Valley Conference championship in 2008. He was named OVC Coach of the Year that season. Blair retired from coaching following the 2012 campaign.
He now resides in Hermitage, Tenn., and is a mentor for the Alliance Volleyball Club in Nashville.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Evan Wilson, football (30)
Monday: Reid Roper, baseball (30)
Tuesday: Dan Hartleb, baseball coach (56)
Wednesday: Jenny & Susanna Kallur, track & field
Thursday: John Paul, basketball (87)
Friday: Jake Norman, wrestling (35)
Saturday: Jim Plankenhorn, football (81)
