Happy 50th birthday on Sunday to former Illini football walk-on, 1994 letter winner and current Illinois State Senator John Curran.
One of seven children raised by Irish immigrants, Curran was sworn in to represent the 41st District in 2017.
The Brother Rice High School graduate walked on to coach John Mackovic’s 1991 Illini squad as a 6-foot-7, 270-pound offensive lineman, practicing alongside such standouts as Tim Simpson, Brad Hopkins, Jim Pesek, Greg Engel, Randy Bierman, Chris Koerwitz and Jon Kerr. Curran passed up scholarship offers from a Mid-American Conference team and some Ivy League schools to play for his state university.
Curran fondly recalls his experience as a walk-on and talked about the common traits of a non-scholarship athlete.
“Walk-ons all seem to have a 24/7 dedication,” he said. “Though I didn’t have the (athletic) success that I had hoped for, I loved it and enjoyed it. The thing I took away from it was the work ethic that playing Big Ten football required. That’s something I’ve taken on with the rest of my life.”
Curran graduated from the University of Illinois in 1995 with a degree in agricultural mechanization, then turned toward law at the end of his time in Champaign.
“I thought that if I added a law background to my education in business and science on the mechanical side, then I would have a well-rounded skill set,” he said. “I went to (Northern Illinois University) and began an internship with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office. One of the joys of that experience was having the opportunity to watch some of the big trials, including a very complex murder case. I was just fascinated by it. At that point, I knew that this is what I wanted to do.”
Curran said that he didn’t grow up political at all.
“My older brother would sometimes help a friend by going door-to-door for him, but I hated it,” he said. “When I got married, bought a house, started paying property taxes and getting invested in the community, I got involved in the public policy arena. I applied for a couple of spots on an appointment basis but didn’t get them. I just decided, ‘You know what, why don’t I run?’ I ran and finished ahead of three incumbent trustees and went from there. I’ve enjoyed it ever since.”
Curran is now the Minority Spokesman for the Senate Assignments and Senate Ethics Committees, and also serves as a member of the Health, Healthcare Access & Affordability, Higher Education, Licensed Activities and Insurance Committees. He’s also an attorney at a private law firm in Oak Brook.
He and his wife, Sue, live in Downers Grove with their four daughters and a niece.
Here are some of Curran’s memories as an Illini football player:
➜ Head coach Lou Tepper: “His style was definitely a change from the corporate structure of Coach Mackovic’s program to a more personal approach. Coach Tep was a very warm, gracious guy. He wanted not to just teach football but also to teach life.”
➜ Offensive line coach Mike Deal: “He was a real character with a ton of personality. He was such a welcoming figure and took an interest in everyone. For a young guy like me who was embarking on a new adventure in life, he was very encouraging.”
➜ Playing as an Illinois offensive lineman: “I’m biased but we had the best group of guys. Each and every one of them were just great people to be around. No one was pretentious. Tim Simpson set the tone in my first year. He was an All-American but could not have been a more down-to-earth guy. Brad Hopkins was the same. They set the tone that everyone does the work and we’re all part of one unit, one team.”
➜ Competing against Illinois’ talented defensive players: “It was incredibly challenging. The intensity and focus that they brought to practice ... there is no accident to their success. Those guys worked extremely hard. I spent three years on the scout team. Some guys would take reps off; Simeon Rice never took a rep off. But I enjoyed it immensely.”
➜ His most memorable Illini game: “The game that first comes to mind is the (1994) game against Penn State. A phenomenal game. We just played our hearts out and came up a little bit short. I also remember the awe of my first (college) game, running out onto Zuppke Field into Memorial Stadium against East Carolina. They had Jeff Blake and Robert Jones, a first-round pick. Just the experience of that first game is an ingrained, vivid memory for me.”
➜ Playing at Memorial Stadium: “First and foremost, I recall that Penn State game on Senior Day with my parents on the field. I really enjoyed that, especially with my Dad. It’s truly one of my great memories in life.”
Illini Birthdays
Sunday:
- Mike Weingrad, football (63)
Monday:
- Kris Dupps, basketball
Tuesday:
- Michael Hoomanawanui, football (35)
Wednesday:
- Craig Marquie, baseball (46)
Thursday:
- Ray Hairston, football (60)
Friday:
- Rachel VanMeter McClellan, volleyball
Saturday:
- Scott Davis, football (58)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition available online). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @IlliniLegends. His websites are www.SportsLLL.com and www.IlliniPosters.com.