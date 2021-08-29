It’s doubtful that former Illini letterman John Mauer’s name is even remotely familiar to the most fervid of Illini basketball fans, but his career story is filled with fascinating facts about his connections to American sports history.
Among the most remarkable features of Mauer’s career is that he is the only man in Southeastern Conference basketball history to head programs at three different member schools.
Born 120 years ago this coming Saturday — Sept. 4, 1901 — in Aurora, Mauer’s early life was difficult. Parentless by the time his was 13, he was raised by an older sister. Mauer was aided by the financial assistance of a local businessman so that he could attend Batavia High School.
When he got to the University of Illinois in 1922, Mauer played for the Illini freshman football and basketball teams. As a sophomore for coach Bob Zuppke, he found himself playing as Red Grange’s backup, but he sparkled on the basketball court for coach Craig Ruby.
“Mauer is one of the most tenacious fighters I have ever seen,” Ruby said. “At times it seemed that he would collapse from exhaustion, but each time he would regain the needed strength. It was merely sheer courage that kept him going.”
Following that sophomore season in 1923-24, Mauer was named as a varsity team captain for the following season. He remained in Ruby’s starting lineup for the rest of his Illini career. Following his graduation with an athletic coaching degree in 1926, Mauer coached Batavia High School for one season, then was hired as head basketball coach at the University of Kentucky.
Inheriting a club that went just 3-13, Mauer led the Wildcats to banner performances three straight seasons and a cumulative record of 40-14. He also served on UK’s football staff.
In his book, Kentucky Baseball’s Big Blue Machine, author Russell Rice said of Mauer: “UK’s school newspaper described Mauer as the ‘Moses’ of Kentucky basketball, calling him ‘a roundball prophet who had led the game out of its slam-bang, hit-and-miss style of former years and developed it along the line of the machine-like precision of football.’ He changed the Wildcats from doormat to drawing card and his influence was felt throughout the South, where coaches had begun to adopt his style of play. Mauer seemed destined to go down in Southern basketball annals as the pioneer of a new system, the father of Dixie basketball.”
However, it turns out that Kentucky was paying Mauer less than $3,000 per year and he resigned his post in Lexington in March of 1930 to become head coach at Miami University in Ohio. Mauer’s successor at Kentucky was the legendary Adolph Rupp.
From 1930-31 through the 1937-38 season, Mauer’s Miami teams struggled to a 46-80 record. However, a sub-.500 record in Ohio didn’t stop the University of Tennessee from snatching Mauer at its head basketball, head baseball coach and assistant football coach in 1938. Between 1938 and 1947, Vols basketball enjoyed significant success under Mauer, winning two SEC championships (1941 and 1943) and making it to the quarterfinals of the then prestigious National Invitation Tournament (1945). UT’s cumulative record under Mauer was 127-41.
From 1947 to 1951, Mauer coached the U.S. Military Academy’s basketball team and assisted Army coach Red Blaik in football. The University of Florida called Mauer in April of 1951 and signed him to head up the Gator basketball program and serve as an assistant for the football squad. He retired from that position after nine seasons and returned to Knoxville to assist future Hall of Fame coach Bowden Wyatt’s Tennessee’s football team. In 1964, he accepted an offer from Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi to become an NFL talent scout in the SEC That assignment capped Mauer’s memorable career in sports.
He died on Dec. 20, 1978 in Knoxville.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Perdita Felicien, track & field
Monday: Janelle Hughes, basketball
Tuesday: Jer’zhan Newton, football (19)
Wednesday: Kofi Cockburn, basketball (22)
Thursday: James Griffin, basketball (63)
Friday: Bill Small, basketball (80)
Saturday: Mike Turk, track & field coach
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore