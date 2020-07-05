John “Rocky” Ryan, one of Illini football’s most colorful players on coach Ray Eliot’s early 1950s teams, was born 88 years ago on Sunday.
A 1950 graduate of Tolono’s Unity High School, the Rocket football teams on which Ryan played never lost a game. He also lettered in basketball and won the state of Illinois’ pole vault championship his junior year.
At 6 feet, 2 inches and 190 pounds, Ryan became a record-setting receiver for the Illini.
As a sophomore in 1951 for the Big Ten champs, one of his two receptions that season was a 6-yard touchdown catch to close out UI’s 40-7 Rose Bowl victory over Stanford.
Statistically, Ryan’s best season at Illinois came in 1952. He caught a school-record 45 passes for 714 yards and five touchdowns, including a 78-yard TD against Washington on Oct. 11, 1952. The performance earned Ryan second-team All-Big Ten honors and honorable mention All-America laurels.
Ryan was involved in an incident following Illinois’ Nov. 8, 1952 game at Iowa. Immediately following the conclusion of the Illini’s 33-13 victory, Hawkeye fans began to throw apples at UI’s players as they were leaving the field. One unfortunate Iowa supporter’s jaw was broken by a powerful Ryan punch following the fan’s advancement on the Illini player. The episode played a role in the two schools not playing a football game against each other for 15 years.
As a senior in 1953, the big redhead helped lead Illinois to a share of the Big Ten title with 16 receptions for 308 yards and four TDs. Ryan ended his career as the Illini record holder for catches (63), receiving yards (1,041) and receiving touchdowns (9).
He was a second-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1954 National Football League Draft (21st overall pick), but his professional career was delayed by service in the United States Army.
Ryan played three NFL seasons, primarily with the Eagles, starting nine of the 28 games in which he played. Ryan’s final four pro games were as a member of the Chicago Bears. Altogether, he caught six passes for 188 yards and had two interceptions for 55 yards.
Upon retirement from football, Ryan worked in Champaign-Urbana for Illinois Bell, Prudential Insurance and JM Jones/SuperValu. He and his wife, Lucille, had four children and 10 grandchildren. Many members of the family still reside in the Twin Cities.
Rocky Ryan died on Nov. 3, 2011, at the age of 79.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Craig Marquie, baseball (43)
Monday: Brian Pianfetti, fencing (50)
Tuesday: Kipper Nichols, basketball (23)
Wednesday: Jared Hiltzik, tennis (26)
Thursday: Dawson DeGroot, football (22)
Friday: Bill Altenberger, basketball (85)
Saturday: Tyrone Byrd, wrestling (38)
