Three years ago on Sunday, for a total of four hours and 14 minutes, the tennis world was captivated by the 2018 Wimbledon quarterfinals match between former Illini Kevin Anderson and Roger Federer.
Predictably, experts pointed to past statistics and predicted that the match at the All England Club wouldn’t be close. After all, Federer hadn’t lost a single set in more than two year — 34 in a row — and Anderson had never taken a set off of Federer in any of their four previous matches.
In the first set, Federer breezed past his 6-foot-8 opponent, winning 6-2. He dismantled Anderson’s typically stellar service game with three service breaks and held his own serve to love. In just 26 minutes, Federer disarmed both Anderson’s serve and his wicked forehand stroke.
Despite being schooled in set one, Anderson told the media after that he just “tried to keep fighting. I kept telling myself that I have to keep believing that today is going to be my day.”
The lanky South African displayed remarkable resiliency in the second set, breaking Federer’s serve for the first time in a year and charging off to a 3-0 lead. However, the Swiss star managed to gather himself at the changeover and rallied for a 7-6 victory to take a 2-0 lead.
Except for Anderson himself, nary a soul expected that the former Illini star would rally against Federer. Yet Anderson remained quietly confident.
“Down two sets to love, I really tried my best to just keep fighting,” he said. “If you go out there with doubts, it’s not going to go your way.”
In set three, Federer held a match point with Anderson serving at 4-5. Anderson attacked with his forehand and got a huge break when Federer mishit a backhand passing shot. That play and a few unreturnable serves resulted in a 7-5 Anderson victory.
“I’m up two sets to one,” Federer said afterwards, “and so I wasn’t thinking of losing.”
But the quietly confident Anderson wasn’t about to concede anything either and he continued to play with a nothing-to-lose attitude. In fact, he was playing the best tennis of his life, making Federer play much faster than his normal pace. Anderson’s 6-4 victory in the fourth set tied the match at two sets apiece.
It would prove to be a legendary fifth set, staying even at 4-4, 8-8 and 10-10. At 11-11, Federer suffered a devastating error, making his first double fault of the match to give Anderson a break point. Anderson launched a 128 mph serve to Federer’s backhand and the return sailed well out of bounds. Anderson humbly approached the net to shake Federer’s hand. The king of grass graciously patted Anderson’s chest in defeat and victory belonged to the former Illini.
“In the fifth set, I was really in the flow of the match,” Anderson said. “Beating Roger Federer here at Wimbledon will definitely be one that I’ll remember.”
Anderson, the eighth seed, made it past American John Isner in the semifinals. That match lasted more than six hours and included a 26-24 final set.
“I’m definitely not feeling as fresh now as I was coming into the week,” Anderson said in a major understatement.
Anderson’s luck ran out in the Wimbledon finals, losing in straight sets to Novak Djokovic, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6.
“Novak beat up on me pretty bad in those first two sets,” Anderson told the crowd in his post-match address at Center Court. “I came within a point or two of pushing it to a fourth set, but Novak is the true champion of our sport. Hopefully, within the next 20 years, another South African will be standing here saying that they saw me playing here and that I served as an inspiration for them.”
“Kevin has had an incredible run,” Djokovic said afterwards. “In the third set, he was the better player.”
Without question, July 11-15 in 2018 will go down as the finest moment in Anderson’s career.
