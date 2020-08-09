Lloyd Burdick starred for the Illini in the 1920s and he was born 111 years ago on Saturday — Aug. 8, 1909 — before dying tragically almost 36 years later.
A product of Stonington High School, located about 18 miles southwest of Decatur on Route 48, Burdick competed in two varsity sports for Illinois — football and wrestling. He is most renowned as a lineman for coach Bob Zuppke’s gridiron squad.
As a sophomore in 1927 for UI’s national and Big Ten champs, “Shorty” (6-4 and 245 pounds) helped open up holes for halfback Judson Timm. In 1928, Burdick and All-America linemate “Butch” Nowack once again helped Illinois win the conference title. Burdick’s senior year Illini went 6-1-1, but placed second in the league. He experienced losing only twice in 20 games as a member of the Orange and Blue.
After graduating from UI’s School of Commerce and Agriculture, Burdick played three seasons in the NFL. He was a member of George Halas’s Chicago Bears in 1931 and ’32, starting 19 of the 22 games in which he played. The Bears stars included Red Grange and Bronko Nagurski. Burdick played in 1933 for the NFL’s Cincinnati Reds.
In 1934, he served one season as the head coach of Knox College’s football program.
Burdick joined the Caterpillar Company in 1935, serving the states of North Dakota and Montana and the Canadian provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. He spent 28 months as the maintenance supervisor on the Alaska-Canadian Highway.
On Aug. 9, 1945, a day after his 36th birthday, Burdick boarded an ill-fated Great Northern Railways train. Its passengers were primarily World War II military personnel and the families. At 7:22 p.m. that day, near Michigan City N.D., two Great Northern engines collided in a rear-end accident. Burdick, a sleeping-berth passenger in a rear car of the slow-moving lead train, died with 33 others when it was struck from behind at a speed of 45 miles per hour. A coroner’s jury found the flagman and conductor of the lead train to be responsible for the accident.
Burdick’s family included a wife and two children. He is buried at the Old Stonington Cemetery in Christian County.
Illini BirthdaysSunday: Zach Hirth, football (27)
Monday: Moe Gardner, football (52)
Tuesday: Dave Walters, track & field/cross country (65)
Wednesday: Warren Hood, administrator
Thursday: Blake Hayes, football (22)
Friday: Tim Clary, football (28)
Saturday: Crystal Wang, golf
