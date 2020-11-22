Ninety-six years ago on Sunday — Nov. 22, 1924 — coach Bob Zuppke’s Illinois football team hosted Ohio State, attempting to right the ship in a season that had begun so promisingly.
However, there was one huge problem facing the Illini this day. They’d be playing without the services of injured superstar running back Red Grange.
A week before at Minnesota, in a stunning 20-7 loss, Illinois’ famed No. 77 had suffered torn ligaments in his right shoulder when he was fallen upon — out of bounds — by an overzealous Gopher tackler. With his arm in a sling and dressed in civilian clothes, Grange could only look on from the sideline. Just 35 days earlier, he had run wild against Michigan in Memorial Stadium’s dedication game.
Also injured against Minnesota was Illini junior quarterback Harry Hall, so Zup called upon a pair of lesser-used reserves — William Green from Rockford and Ray Gallivan from Urbana — to fill Grange and Hall’s respective roles.
Despite UI’s depleted ranks, the 5-1-1 Illini remained the favorite against coach John Wilce’s Buckeyes. OSU entered the day with an unusual record of 2-2-3 and had been particularly stingy on defense, allowing only 38 points.
Midway through the first quarter, OSU recovered a fumble on Illinois’ 29-yard line, but could advance no further on its next three plays. On fourth down, the Buckeye placekicker missed a short field goal.
That change in momentum allowed Gallivan to start gallivanting. He burst through the line, shed three prospective tacklers and ran 40 yards to OSU’s 35-yard line. Two more sizable gains by Gallivan got Illinois down to the Buckeye 10, but Earl Britton missed a field goal attempt. After OSU’s punt on the subsequent drive, Illinois regained possession. Once again, Gallivan sparkled. He caught a pass from Britton that took the pigskin to the 12-yard line. Two short Illini runs by Wallie McIllwain and Green preceded Gallivan’s plunge over the goal line. It would prove to be the only score all afternoon. Illinois won 7-0, extending its series lead over Ohio State to 7-4-2.
Gallivan ended with 100 rushing yards, allowing Illinois to keep the series trophy, a hearty, live turtle that the schools had nicknamed “Illibuck”. (Note: Illibuck ultimately died on April 14, 1926, and was replaced by a wooden replica.)
Gallivan lettered twice more for Zuppke, then became a successful prep coach at Whiting High School in northern Indiana.
When World War II broke out, Gallivan left his coaching position to join the United States Coast Guard. He returned to Whiting High in 1946 and retired in 1954 to become the school’s principal, then superintendent of all Whiting Public Schools.
Gallivan died on Sept. 15, 1974 at the age of 71 and is buried in Champaign’s St. Mary’s Cemetery.
