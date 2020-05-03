Happy 54th birthday to former Flyin’ Illini starter Lowell Hamilton.
From 1985-86 through 1988-89, his Illini men’s basketball teams compiled an overall record of 99-33, including a 50-22 mark during Big Ten games. Hamilton’s 1988-89 Illini team made it to the Final Four with a sparkling 31-5 record.
Ranked as the nation’s top high school player by Street & Smith Magazine, Hamilton struggled as an Illini freshman. Averaging just 3.7 points and 1.7 rebounds, he came off the bench in each of the 24 games in which he appeared during the 1985-86 season.
Hamilton started 22 of Illinois’s 31 games as a sophomore, averaging 10.8 points and 3.9 rebounds.
As a junior, he split time with Jens Kujawa at center, starting only six of the 33 games in which he played.
Hamilton enjoyed his greatest success as a senior, averaging 13.6 points, ranking behind Nick Anderson (18.0), Kenny Battle (16.6) and Kendall Gill (15.4). Co-captaining the Flyin’ Illini with Battle, he scored at least 10 points in 27 of his team’s 36 games that year.
Today, he’s a physical education teacher and the junior varsity basketball coach at Tallulah Falls High School in northeast Georgia. Hamilton and his wife, Adrianna, have three children.
Here’s a look at Lowell Hamilton’s career, by the numbers:
1: Number of three-pointers he scored at Illinois (of three career attempts).
8: Hamilton was one of eight children in his family.
9: Seasons he played professionally overseas (Turkey, Greece and Israel).
11.6: His points per game average in UI’s five 1989 NCAA tournament games.
12: Top single-game rebounds performance (at Indiana on March 4, 1989).
13.9: His scoring average as a senior at Illini home games.
20: Hamilton is one of only 20 Illini players who averaged at least 10 points per game during a four-year career.
24: His single-game high-point game (against LSU, Georgia Tech and Iowa), all during the 1988-89 season.
45: Jersey number at Illinois.
.534: His shooting percentage from the field as an Illini.
.694: Illinois basketball’s winning percentage in Big Ten games during his four seasons.
.892: Providence St. Mel High School’s winning percentage during Hamilton’s four years as a starter.
1,241: Total points he scored during his Illini career, 29th on UI’s list of top point producers.
1985: Year he was selected as the Chicago Sun-Times Class A Player of the Year.
