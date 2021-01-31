Happy 31st birthday to former Illini golf star Luke Guthrie. The two-time state champion from Quincy High School is one of only 15 men in Big Ten history to win multiple individual conference titles. Besides Guthrie, three other Illini players — Richard Martin, Steve Stricker and Nick Hardy — are included in that exclusive company.
Guthrie’s two Big Ten wins were among seven career collegiate tournaments he captured.
Through 138 career rounds as an Illini golfer, Guthrie averaged just 72.08 strokes per 18 holes. In two of his four years, he averaged less than 72 a round (71.19 as a senior in 2012 and 71.36 as a junior in 2011).
Guthrie’s Illinois squad won the Big Ten team title all four of his letter-winning seasons and finished among the top 21 team in NCAA play each time. UI’s best placing, nationally, during his collegiate stint was in 2011 when it tied for fifth place.
Guthrie’s college career was sprinkled with individual honors, including twice earning All-Big Ten first team and twice winning All-America accolades, including first-team laurels as a junior. He was awarded the Big Ten Conference Medal of Honor for proficiency in athletics and academics as a senior.
As a professional, Guthrie has won two tournaments. His victories at the Albertsons Boise Open and the WNB Golf Classic came in back-to-back September 2012 efforts. Guthrie has participated in four major tournaments, including two U.S. Opens (2013 and 2014) and the 2013 PGA Championship and 2013 British Open.
Guthrie and his wife, Kaitlyn, have a son and reside in Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
MULTIPLE BIG TEN golf CHAMPIOns
ATHLETE, SCHOOl YEARS
K.E. Hisert, Chicago 1925, 1926
Les Bolstad, Minnesota 1927, 1929
Richard Martin, Illinois 1930, 1931
John Fischer, Michigan 1932, 1933, 1935
Charles Kocsis, Michigan 1934, 1936
Sid Richardson, Northwestern 1937, 1938
Ed Schalon, Michigan 1947, 1949
Fred Wampler, Purdue 1948, 1949, 1950
Joe Campbell, Purdue 1956, 1957
John Konsek, Purdue 1958, 1959, 1960
John Cook, Ohio State 1978, 1979
Steve Stricker, Illinois 1986, 1988, 1989
Luke Donald, Northwestern 2000, 2001
Luke Guthrie, Illinois 2011, 2012
Nick Hardy, Illinois 2015, 2018
Illini BirthdaysSunday: Quinn Richardson, basketball (60)
Monday: Lauren Smitherman, soccer
Tuesday: Ken Dilger, football (50)
Wednesday: Derek Holcomb, basketball (63)
Thursday: Ling Kuhn, swimming & diving
Friday: Ben Troike, baseball (24)
Saturday: Danny & Dusty Rhodes, baseball (45)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition now available in stores). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @IlliniLegends and @B1GLLL. His website is www.SportsLLL.com.
Also, if you’ve got an Illini SuperFan in your family who will soon be celebrating a ‘milestone’ birthday, we’d love to try and include them in our weekly birthday list that always runs with our ‘Legends, Lists and Lore,’ entries. Email their name, age and hometown to Mike Pearson at pearsonmlpp1@roadrunner.com.