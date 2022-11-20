For nine of the last 10 years, including this coming Saturday’s game in Evanston, Northwestern has been the Illinois football team’s regular-season finale opponent. The only time that a Wildcats-Illini matchup hasn’t happened during the last decade was the unusual COVID-19 affected season of 2020.
Since Illinois football’s first campaign in 1890, the Land of Lincoln’s intrastate rivals have previously been paired against each other in the finale a total of 55 times.
In those late November matches, Northwestern holds the edge with 29 victories, 25 losses and one tie.
A review of some of Illinois’ most memorable regular-season finales against Northwestern through the years:
➜ Nov. 27, 2021: Illinois dominated the Wildcats from beginning to end in its 47-14 victory in Champaign. In capturing the Land of Lincoln Trophy for the first time since 2014, Illinois’ individual heroes were quarterback Brandon Peters (242 yards passing) and Chase Brown (112 yards rushing).
➜ Nov. 22, 2001: Illinois wrapped up a share of the Big Ten title for the first time since 1990 on Thanksgiving Day, then was rewarded with a sole championship two days later when Ohio State beat Michigan. As they had throughout the season, Illinois seniors played a big role in the 34-28 victory that boosted UI’s record to 10-1. Quarterback Kurt Kittner completed 33 of his 43 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns in Champaign.
➜ Nov. 18, 2000: Coach Randy Walker’s Wildcats secured a conference co-championship with its dominating 61-23 victory in Evanston. Northwestern running back Damien Anderson scored a school-record four touchdowns in just three quarters.
➜ Nov. 24, 1990: It was the Howard Griffith Show as No. 22 Illinois held off determined Northwestern 28-23 in Champaign. The victory gave Illinois a four-way share of the Big Ten title. Griffith’s 263-yard rushing effort smashed the Illini single-game mark of 239 yards set by Jim Grabowski in 1964. Griffith also scored two touchdowns, breaking Red Grange’s career mark.
➜ Nov. 25, 1989: Eleventh-ranked Illinois demolished host Northwestern, 63-14, then accepted an invitation to play in the Florida Citrus Bowl. The Illini’s offensive outburst against the winless Wildcats was the most an Illini team had scored in Big Ten play since 1908.
➜ Nov. 19, 1983: Thousands of Illini fans turned Dyche Stadium into a sea of Orange and Blue, cheering on Illinois to a historic 56-24 victory. The Illini’s nine wins in a full round-robin Big Ten slate made it the winningest single-season conference team ever. Jack Trudeau’s four touchdown passes, including two to Tim Brewster, and Thomas Rooks’ 138 rushing yards topped Illinois’ individual highlights.
➜ Nov. 21, 1953: Illinois’ 39-14 victory against Northwestern in Evanston gave it a share of the Big Ten championship with Michigan State. In a vote by Big Ten athletic directors the following day, the Spartans were chosen to represent the conference at the Rose Bowl game.
➜ Nov. 24, 1951: Sam Rebecca’s 17-yard field goal provided Illinois with the only points it needed, defeating Northwestern 3-0 in Evanston. Not only did the victory give Illinois its first Big Ten title since 1946, it was the Illini’s first against a Wildcats team coached by Bob Voigts.
➜ Nov. 23, 1946: Three quick touchdown strikes catapulted Illinois to its first conference title since 1928 and its first-ever Rose Bowl invitation following a 20-0 win in Evanston. One of the Illini touchdowns was a 53-yard run by Art Dufelmeier, an ex-Army air corp bombardier who had spent 11 months in a German prison camp during World War II.
➜ Nov. 21, 1908: The first time that Illinois and Northwestern were matched against each other in the season finale saw Illinois quarterback Pom Sinnock complete 14 of 17 passes to guide the Illini to a 64-8 win in Champaign.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Sean Harrington, basketball (42)
Monday: Tab Carmein, football (63)
Tuesday: Shaun Pruitt, basketball (47)
Wednesday: Tarique Barnes, football (22)
Thursday: Charles Myles, football (38)
Friday: Justin Duvernois, football (30)
Saturday: Luther Head, basketball (40)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition now available in stores). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @IlliniLegends and @Spartifacts2022. His website is www.SportsLLL.com.