When the clock strikes 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, it will mark exactly 100 years since University of Illinois athletics director George Huff ceremoniously broke ground for the structure that would be dubbed Memorial Stadium.
Wrote a Daily Illini reporter about the occasion, “After Mr. Huff’s spadeful of rich black dirt and grass had fallen into the empty wagon and while the band played ‘Fight Illini,’ President David Kinley and (former Alumni Association president) Robert Carr descended from the truck (which had served as a speaking platform) to break the sod.”
Others that wielded imperious shovels include Board of Trustees member Laura Evans, Mrs. Janet Kinley (the president’s wife), Alumni president Edward Barrett, Professor James White (supervising architect of the UI), C.J. Rosebery (secretary of the stadium committee), former Dean Eugene Davenport, W.E. Ekblaw (co-founder of UI’s Homecoming tradition) and Assistant Dean F.H. Rankin. Afterwards, all of the 500 townspeople in attendance were invited to step forward and dig.
Said President Kinley during his address: “The stadium represents a series of three thoughts. The first is to recommend physical education to the students of the University. The stadium will be a concrete expression of the opportunity it will afford for all students through intramural sports. The second is its memorial feature, showing the sacrifice of Illini in the past. The third feature is that the students have built it with contributions from alumni and friends.”
English Brothers of Champaign served as the stadium’s general contractor. They were joined in the massive project by the Barth Electric Company (electricians), Peoria’s Walsh and Slattery (plumbing), and St. Louis’s Sodeman Heat and Power Company (heating and ventilation).
The materials included 12 million pounds of cement, 45,000 tons of sand and gravel, 112,000 cubic feet of cut stone, five million cubic feet of brick, 1,600 tons of reinforcing steel and 1,600 tons of structural steel.
Other memorable football-related moments that have occurred on Sept. 11 at Memorial Stadium:
➜ Sept. 11, 1976: Illini defenders turned two blocked punts into touchdowns and James Coleman and Chubby Phillips combined for 146 rushing yards as Illinois topped Iowa 24-6 in the season opener.
➜ Sept. 11, 1982: Tony Eason threw for 301 yards, including 124 yards to receiver Oliver Williams, as Illinois dispatched visiting Michigan State, 23-16. In the second quarter, Big Ten referee Rich McVay suffered a massive heart attack, eventually dying at Champaign’s Burnham Hospital.
➜ Sept. 11, 1999: Greg Lewis, Michael Dean and Josh Whitman all caught touchdown passes from quarterback Kurt Kittner as Illinois defeated favored San Diego State 38-10.
➜ Sept. 11, 2010: Illinois pummeled visiting Southern Illinois 35-3 thanks to two touchdown passes by Nathan Scheelhaase and two rushing TDs by Mikel Leshoure.
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore