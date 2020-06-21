Over the 137-year history of organized track and field at the University of Illinois, Mike Durkin’s story about he became an Olympian is as remarkable as any as the 21 Fighting Illini men and women who’ve done so.
The 44th anniversary of Durkin’s magical tale at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field will be marked this coming Saturday — June 27, 1976.
Now an attorney in Rosemont with Storino, Ramello & Durkin, he recounted his experience after his graduation from Illinois in 1975:
“I had stopped running after the championship meets of 1975. I didn’t imagine that I would have a career running after that. I was done. Got into law school. I went to school in downtown Chicago and got a job at the Merchandise Mart after class.
“That scholarship didn’t carry into law school, so I had to pay the bills. I also worked two hours a night, Monday through Friday, signing up contracts for a wedding reception banquet hall. On the weekends, I worked the weddings. I had my afternoons open and started working out a little, with no intention of doing anything with it.
“In February (1976), I drove down to Champaign to watch an indoor meet at the Armory, and I caught the bug. I thought that if I could get a qualifying time for the Olympic Trials, the Olympic Committee will pay my way to Eugene. I could stay for a couple of weeks and watch the second-greatest track meet, the Olympic Trials. My goal was to get invited to the Trials. I only had 14 weeks or so, from February to June, to compress a lot of training into that time period.
“The first weekend in April, I ran a 4:10 mile in Champaign. I thought that if I could run a 4:10 mile after only a month or so of training, maybe I can get that standard. At that time, the qualifying standard (for 1,500 meters) was 3:41.7, about a 3:58 mile.
“So I started training a little bit harder. I got down to about a second-and-a-half off the time. Suddenly, I hit a plateau during the month of May. I just wasn’t in good racing shape. I went to the Kansas Relays and the Drake Relays and I could see that my shape was coming around. I was improving, but my times just weren’t dropping.
“(Oregon distance star) Steve Prefontaine died in 1975, so they held the first Prefontaine Classic in ‘76. I borrowed $500 from my boss and flew out to Eugene. I thought I’d get the time there, but I didn’t. There was one more meet — the AAU Championships at UCLA — and I met up with Tom Bryant, a competitor from Ohio State. (His daughter, Aidy Bryant, is now on ‘Saturday Night Live’.) Tom lived in L.A. and he ran for the Santa Monica Track Club. He put me up at his place.
“On the Monday before the meet, I was jogging around the inside of the rail on the grass and stepped into a hole and twisted my ankle so damn bad I could barely walk on it. My dad was a podiatrist in Chicago. He gave me the name of a doctor in L.A. and he taped it up. I had to stay off it for a couple of days.
“By Thursday, I was able to jog, then I ran the prelims on Friday. I probably felt the best I had all year and jogged the last 50 yards to qualify (for the finals). My time was a tenth of a second off the qualifying standard. I thought, ‘That’s no problem. We’re going to kill that in the finals.’
“Invariably, as most championship races go, it was tactical. I finished third, about three inches behind the winner, (Villanova’s) Eamonn Coghlan and Mike Manke from Oklahoma State. I missed the qualifying standard by a tenth of a second. I was really disappointed, but I felt so good physically. All I needed was rest. The sprained ankle gave me an opportunity to rest and recover. I had compressed so much training into such a short window that I was always tired. Those few days rest had allowed me to peak.
“I was running around the infield at UCLA, pretty bummed out, and a man came up to me. It was the coach at the Santa Monica Track club, a man named Joe Douglas. (Years later, he was Carl Lewis’s agent.) Joe, in my opinion, was a coaching genius. He said, ‘Young man, you’re getting an invite to the Olympic Trials.’ I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ He said, ‘They need runners to fill out the heats and since you were the second American at national championships, we’re extending an invitation to you.’ Well, that just made my whole summer. I reached my goal. I was going to the Trials!
“So I stayed out in L.A. and started training with the Santa Monica Track Club runners. Joe Douglas started giving me workouts.
“A couple weeks later, at the Trials, my times started dropping. I was in fantastic shape. I made it through the prelims. In the semis, I ran the Olympic qualifying standard.
“The night before the finals, I knew that if I could finish in the top three that I could be on the Olympic team. At that point, I really believed that I had a shot. I felt confident.
“Joe gave me the race strategy the next day. He wanted me to go out and get on the leader’s shoulder, hang there, then use my speed at the end of the race. It was a strategy I had used many times. The only problem was that 1,500 meters starts on the backstretch and the first portion of the race is on a straightaway. Who had the inside lane? Me. I’m thinking, ‘I don’t want to lead. I want to be second or third. So why don’t I just hesitate at the start and then I’ll move up on the outside.’ So that’s what I did.
“The gun went off, I waited a quarter second. We get down to the first turn and I’m in last place. I’m going around the turn, coming up the homestretch, and I try to move out and pass people, but I couldn’t pass anybody. I was going as hard as I can. I thought, if this is a 60-second first quarter, I’m just going to step off into the infield and admit that I don’t have it today. Sure enough, we come around to the first quarter and they’re yelling out ’51 … 52.’ Well, immediately I’m thinking to myself, no wonder I’m feeling so bad. But if I’m feeling this bad, imagine how all of those guys in front of me are feeling. So, I immediately adjusted my thoughts of dropping out to just hang in there and see what happens.
“I stayed in last place for another lap, came through the half mile at about 1:54. It was a suicide pace, but I was the slowest guy at that point. So now we’re on the start of the backstretch and I started moving up through the field. I get to the turn, held my spot at about sixth or seventh place.
“Then on the homestretch and I set out and caught the leaders, Rick Wohlhuter and Matt Centrowitz with a lap to go. This is the honest to God’s truth. I looked over to those guys as I pulled up to them and thought, ‘I don’t know how you guys feel, but I’m feeling so damn good.’ I knew that all I had to do was stay in third and I’d be on the Olympic team.
So now we’re going down the backstretch. I didn’t want to lead, but I’m thinking, ‘C’mon guys … go faster, go faster. I don’t want to get caught.’ We get down into the homestretch and I ran that homestretch like it was a qualifying heat. I looked around and kept checking to make sure I was safe.
“I never went to my final gear. We all finished together. (Durkin ran the fastest 1,500 of his life—3:36.72.)
“They gave me third, but I was on the Olympic team. It was the highlight of my life. It was a dream I never dreamed. Going from, ‘Hey, I want to go to the Trials and see all of these great athletes to, suddenly, I was one of them on the team.’ It took a while to sink in, but I was ecstatic to say the least.”
Next week: Durkin describes his 1976 Olympic experience and the disappointment of the cancellation of the Moscow Games in 1980.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Joey Peters, gymnastics (26)
Monday: Oluwole Betiku, football (23)
Tuesday: Nicole Choquette, track & field (25)
Wednesday: Gimel President, football (26)
Thursday: Summer Garrison, soccer (19)
Friday: Deron Williams, basketball (36)
Saturday: Garrett Chaussard, golf (37)
