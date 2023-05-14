Mike Giddings, a former Illini football player who served as 1980s placekicker Chris White’s holder, celebrates his 61st birthday on Tuesday. The two-time Illinois letter winner’s life story in football has blossomed well beyond those moments of taking the snap and placing the ball down for his childhood friend’s placekicks.
As the owner and President at Proscout Inc., Giddings now holds a position of influence as one of NFL teams’ key resources for choosing draft picks.Giddings played sparingly at Illinois, first as a wide receiver, then as a defensive back. He finally settled into his senior-season role as the holder for the kicking unit, highlighted by White’s game-winning field goal against Ohio State in 1985.
After graduating in the spring of 1986, then-Illini coach Mike White, a longtime close friend of Giddings’ father, Mike Sr., hired Mike Jr. as the team’s assistant recruiting coordinator. Working under Rick George, they helped the Illini coaching staff bring in a highly talented 1986 freshman class that included future standouts Mel Agee, Moe Gardner, Chris Green, Frank Hartley, Henry Jones, Curt Lovelace, Quintin Parker and Shawn Wax.
Meanwhile, as young Mike was contemplating which direction to take his career, his dad was building Proscout back in his home state of California, a player evaluation business he originated in 1977.
“Growing up as a coach’s kid, I knew I didn’t want to be a coach,” Giddings said. “That was not the lifestyle I wanted. I had opportunities. I’ve even said no to (general manager) jobs in the NFL. That’s just not what I want to do.”
Upon departing Illinois in 1987, Mike Jr. finally fulfilled his father’s wishes and joined the family business.
Giddings Sr. devised the color code grading system that’s now commonplace among NFL clubs.
“Our company started out as evaluating the NFL players and upgrading the bottom of their rosters,” Mike Jr. explained. “Blue and red players are those who will win for you. Purple are players you can win with. There’s a big difference.”
Orange, green and yellow tags are Giddings’ lesser rankings, i.e. back-up and special teams players.
Giddings rarely conducts any in-person evaluations.
“The eye in the sky doesn’t lie,” he said. “You need the tape.”
Through the years, Giddings has developed a data-based formula called Axiom 1.
“If a team fills six of its top eight offseason needs, has 10 or more blue players, and has a strike-to-blue ratio of two-to-one, I guarantee the team will make the playoffs,” he explained. “That’s my sales pitch. A strike is an analytical formula dealing with production, age and injury.”
Giddings digs deep into injuries, production and age, and says that his Axiom 1 formula proves itself to be accurate time after time.
“Our injury grade is like a school report card,” Giddings began. “Everyone comes into the league as a ‘C’ player. If you play 16 games and don’t miss any games due to injury or suspension for two years, you go to ‘B’; three years in a row you go to ‘A’. If you miss one game in a season, we take you to ‘C minus.’ If you miss two or more games in a season, we take you to ‘D.’ Missing two or more games for two years in a row takes you to ‘D minus.’ And missing two games or more for three straight seasons takes you to a failing grade, an ‘F.’
“If a player rates ‘F’ in our injury category, what are the odds that he’s going to rate purple or better? My studies say that it’s less than three percent. When you look at ‘F’ injury in free agency for the last five years, there’s been nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars spent on guaranteed money on ‘F’ injury players who haven’t graded blue, red or purple.
“So besides evaluation, you have to understand the money aspect,” he said. “Because, in the NFL, you don’t get fired for what you call on third-and-six. You get fired for mis-spending the owner’s money.
“So, instead of just saying, ‘I think this guy can play’, I factor in value and why I think he can play or why I don’t think he plays if he’s got one of those strikes.”
After the season ends, Giddings develops each team’s needs, identifies the players with strikes, goes through free agency to fill its needs, uses the draft to develop the team’s blue-rated players and then employs his Axiom 1 formula.
In his career, Giddings has worked with 33 Super Bowl teams and 12 Hall of Fame coaches, owners and general managers. He only deals with the decision-makers.
“It doesn’t do me any good to always be agreeable,” he said from his home office in Park City, Utah. “The decision-makers, especially the good ones, want to hear what I think. I’ve got to be right more than I’m wrong or I’m out of business.”
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore