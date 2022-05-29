Forty-nine years and eight days ago — May 21, 1973 — in one of the most impromptu scenes in sports history, 15-year-old Urbana gymnast Nancy Thies and 34-year-old Chinese pianist Zhou Jiasheng brought East and West a little closer together at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
In a ground-breaking gymnastics exhibition between teams from the People’s Republic of China and the United States, nearly 14,000 fans experienced a historic meeting between nations that hadn’t had a “friendly” competition since before World War II.
Thies, who’s been Nancy Marshall since 1981 when she married Charlie Marshall, tells the story in an interview that was conducted on April 8:
“The meet was a direct result of the summit between Richard Nixon and Mao Tse-tung, trying to build a bridge of friendship with China, with whom we had not had formal diplomatic relations. China was premier in the world of table tennis and in gymnastics.
“Before the Chinese team came to New York, their first stop was Washington D.C. and the White House. When we met in New York, it was both a diplomatic and a security-wrapped event. We all had Secret Service pins that we had to wear. They were on one floor of the hotel and we were on another floor. We ate together in the hotel hallways because (officials) didn’t want to risk being in a restaurant. We had an event at the Chinese Embassy in New York that was attended by congressmen and senators and diplomats and ambassadors. It was pretty clear to me before I stepped on the competitive floor that this was something totally different than anything I had been a part of.
“At that time, gymnastics was only on TV during the Olympics, the World Championships and maybe the National Championships. But this dual meet (between China and the United States) was televised by ABC’s ‘Wide World of Sports.’ That added to the unique importance of this event. I knew this was unique. I was the highest-ranking American, but I still was only a 15-year-old at the time. I had high hopes of winning and winning on national television. Of course, those were the things that a 15-year-old gymnast thought about.
“The first event was vaulting. I did well and I was in the running for the all-around … and then I started to implode. I’d just won the national championships on the balance beam and I fell off on my signature stunt. And then I fell down on my dismount on bars. So then we got to the floor exercise. I was disappointed knowing that I wasn’t going to win the event, but floor exercise was also my best event. I thought, ‘Well, at least I can redeem myself.’
“My music was from ‘2001: A Space Odyssey,’ and the whole choreography was very dramatic to go with it. My mom had taken a cassette tape of my music to a Radio Shack in Urbana to get a dub of it so that I could have a fresh tape.
“The day of the meet, I grabbed the new tape, but when they put it in (the player) it was just garbled sounds. Three times I got on the mat to start and three times it didn’t work. My coach, Muriel Grossfeld, finally told me that I wasn’t going to be able to do my routine to my music. So I could either do it to no music or have the Chinese piano player (Zhou Jiasheng) accompany me. Well, we had no idea what his capability was and I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be terrible.’ But doing a routine without music is like eating dry toast, so I had no other choice. Of course, the crowd is watching all of this, so Muriel asked him to play.
“Well, I’m just being an Eeyore about the whole thing. I’m doing my routine and trying to dazzle the crowd, but in my myopic mind, I’m thinking, ‘Oh, this music is so boring and everyone is falling asleep’. Then, when I finished, everyone stands up and applauds and many people in the crowd are crying. It was just this moment of total serendipity. As (ABC commentator) Gordon Maddox said on TV that day, ‘A girl from Urbana and a man from Beijing have gotten together and are making this work.’ Really, it became the story of the event … a story about friendship. I ran over and gave him a hug and, now that I understand Chinese culture, it was a terrible thing to do. But, for me, it was the only thing to do. I was just so grateful, and it was such an amazing moment. So I guess we can chalk the whole China experience up to some technician at a Radio Shack in Urbana.”
In next Sunday’s Illini Legends, Lists & Lore, Nancy reveals how this moment forever changed the lives of her and the Thies family.
