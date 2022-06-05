In part one of last week’s story about Urbana’s Nancy Thies Marshall and her participation in a nationally televised gymnastics exhibition between teams from the United States and the People’s Republic of China, Illini Legends, Lists & Lore recalled how a malfunctioning audio cassette tape nearly ruined her floor exercise performance.
If not for a compassionate Chinese piano player (Zhou Jiasheng) who stepped in to improvise background music, Nancy’s routine would have been a disaster.
In part two, we follow up details about how that serendipitous moment blossomed into something much more and brought a family intimately closer to the people of a nation more than 7,000 miles away.
Doug Wilson, the veteran producer of ABC-TV’s “Wide World of Sports” vividly recalled the scene inside Madison Square Garden some 49 years ago.
“We couldn’t believe what was actually happening in front of us,” Wilson said. “The result was extraordinary because it was as if Nancy and he had been rehearsing together for all of her life. It was a wonderful, wonderful moment where the main point was that it was not only a beautiful floor exercise to live music, but it showed how artistry and sports could override political differences.”
Marshall didn’t immediately realize how the implications of that simple act of kindness from a total stranger would eventually evolve for her and her family.
“At the time I thought, ‘Well, that was nice ... I met a new friend and we go on with life,’” Marshall said. ”And yet what happened after that is what’s so amazing, which is how it speaks to my faith and to God’s ability to transform death into life. When my music didn’t work, that was the death of a dream and yet it was the birth of an amazing friendship with this piano player.”
“When I started working for NBC Sports several years later, I went to China and we found Mr. Zhou. I asked, ‘Do you know where he is? Here I am in Beijing, and I would love to see him again,’” she continued. “They said, ‘Of course, we know where he is.’ And someone there left and brought him back. When we saw each other, the whole room was filled with people who knew the story. It was quite a moment when we saw each other. We knew that everything that was happening in China, especially as it related to sport and gymnastics, was an out-growth of that first meeting of our two teams. We had dinner with him and his wife and his son. From then on, we had each other’s addresses and sent Christmas cards. They even sent a wedding present when Charlie and I were married in ‘81. I went back two more times as a part of the NBC crew and saw him each time.
“Then we fast-forward from about 1983 to ‘89 when my sister Susie was teaching English in China,” Nancy added. “When she went over to start that assignment, the first thing Susie did was to go to Beijing and find Mr. Zhou. His family hosted her and took her to the Great Wall. During that same year, my parents went over to see Susie and they did the same kinds of things. By this point in the cultural revolution, Mr. Zhou was teaching at a music conservatory. Now, during the revolution, anyone that was connected to culture and the bourgeoisie was sent to the countryside to farm. It was sort of this leveling of classes during the cultural revolution. Zhou’s family had been a part of that, so my parents really got to understand his story more.
“And at the end of that year (1989), as a result of the student-led demonstrations for democracy, came the Tiananmen Square incident. A huge crackdown resulted in, we think, hundreds of deaths. I received a message from Zhou, asking if there was anything we could do to help them come to the United States. We sent them a letter of invitation to our national gymnastics gathering and that letter allowed him to get a visa. For what normally takes seven years, he and his wife were able to get visas within a few months. That call to me happened in June and they were able to walk off the plane on Labor Day. Zhou had some distant family in San Diego, so they flew to California. Well, they decided to stay and he opened a piano studio there in San Diego, and they’ve been there ever since.”
The entire Thies family would soon come to understand that Nancy’s perchance friendship would eventually extend well beyond herself.
“When I was at Madison Square Garden for that (1973) meet, my parents took my siblings to New York to attend,” she said. “It was there that my family fell in love with China. It’s out of that love that my sister (Susie) was drawn to China to teach English there. Upon her arrival, Zhou’s family met her in Beijing and took her to the Great Wall. Then my parents (Dick and Marilyn Thies) traveled to China to see Susie and they met them, too. This became a family friendship.”
In 1993 the University of Illinois’ Center for East Asian and Pacific Studies established the Freeman Fellows Foundation, an entity whose mission is to facilitate the development of international understanding between the United States and countries in East Asia.
“My parents became sort of the surrogate parents for all of these people that were coming (to Champaign-Urbana),” Marshall said. “It is a wonderfully successful program. The students loved my parents and my parents loved the students.”
Additionally, Dick Thies, who was an attorney in Urbana, served as the liaison between the American Bar Association and the Chinese Law Society.
In time, Susie’s story developed a new tangent of the Thies family’s Chinese connection. Continuing to teach English, she moved to Hong Kong and met her (American) husband, Mike Harrison. They lived and taught English in the South China city for more than 30 years, but in March of 2021 relocated to Urbana.
Their family includes three biological children and a fourth adopted Chinese child, Will.
“Will went to school at Asbury University (in Wilmore, Ky.) and he just graduated a year ago,” Marshall said. “He studied film production there and one of his final projects was putting this whole story together (in video form). It started out being a story about me and the event in New York in 1973, but it ends up talking about how Will’s life was changed. And it was out of that love for Chinese people that we got Will in our family. Since that meet at Madison Square Garden, our family has never been the same. It’s the most amazing new life that came out of a stupid, broken tape. But that’s the kind of God that we serve.”
