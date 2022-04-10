Born 70 miles away from the old Chicago Stadium and on the exact day the Chicago Blackhawks won their first Stanley Cup — April 10, 1934 — the identical twins of Clarence and Jessie Judson made their world debut.
Twins Phil and Paul Judson, key members of Hebron High School’s legendary 1952 Illinois state championship team, celebrate their 88th birthday today.
The future Illini basketball players were preceded in life by older brother Howie, a sibling who would pitch seven seasons for the Chicago White Sox and the Cincinnati Reds.
The Judson home on Maple Street, adjacent to the intersection of Highway 173 and Route 47 in Hebron, featured a cement driveway where the twins played hoops from dawn to dusk. When the sun disappeared, the young teenage boys all went to the lighted court of childhood friend and future high school teammate Don Wilbrandt.
Explained Phil, metaphorically, “Our drive was the district … then we’d play in Kenley Spooner’s driveway like it was the regional … Don’s drive was like the sectional … then we’d play up in the hayloft of the barn across the street like it was the state tournament at Huff Gym.”
Of course, that dream to achieve a championship would eventually play out in real time at Hebron High. Phil and Paul are probably most recognizable for their prep careers in McHenry County. During their senior year at Hebron in 1952, the duo had only 16 other classmates — nine girls and seven boys — among the total student enrollment of 60.
The starting lineup for coach Russ Ahearn’s Green Giants consisted of 6-foot-2-inch Phil at forward, 6-2 Paul at guard, Spooner at the other guard, Wilbrandt at the other forward, and big 6-10 junior Bill Schulz at center.
The quintet sailed through their junior campaign, accumulating 26 victories in 28 games, setting the stage for their storybook senior season.
“The coach put together a very good schedule for us,” Phil Judson said. “The (United Press) had us rated fourth in the state and the (Associated Press) had us rated eighth at the start of the season. We went to the Kankakee Christmas Tournament and beat (No. 4) Danville by 13 points and the very next week we were rated No. 1, going past West Rockford, Centralia and Danville. We were the first team in our district to ever be rated No. 1.”
Hebron lost to Crystal Lake midway through the year, prompting a slight fall in the polls to No. 2. However, following a 20-game winning streak, Hebron regained its No. 1 ranking.
“I remember Coach Ahearn saying to us at one point, ‘OK, win the next 11 games and you’ll be champions,’” Judson said. “Well, that didn’t mean much to us at the time. When he said champions, he meant that we’d be champions of the state tournament.”
In the district and regional tournament games, opponents used slow-down tactics to try to throw off the high-scoring Giants, but Hebron’s talent ultimately prevailed.
A game against Elgin determined which team would advance on to Champaign.
The Maroons had beaten Hebron the year before in the Woodstock Regional but Judson and his teammates successfully achieved revenge and a trip to Champaign for the state tournament took place the following week.
“I remember us driving down to Champaign on a Thursday morning in four cars; Coach drove one and parents drove the others,” Judson said. “Really, it still hadn’t sunk in that we were going to the state tournament. We played Champaign that afternoon, winning by nine points, even though they outscored us in three of the four quarters.”
Hebron then got past Lawrenceville, then Rock Island.
“Rock Island was very tall,” Judson said. “I remember the papers saying that the Hebron players would be bouncing off of the Rock Island players for the rebounds.”
A victory against Rock Island set up a March 22, 1952, title game against a more athletic Quincy team in the first IHSA championship broadcast on television. The game was nip-and-tuck throughout, finally leading to an overtime stanza. Over the final three minutes, the Judson boys out-scored Quincy, 5-1, and victory belonged to Hebron. It wasn’t until about 11:30 that night that the victors climbed into their automobiles for the 200-mile ride home.
“When we got to Morton, they wanted us to get on the fire truck and ride around town,” Judson recalled. “We had to go around the Woodstock Square twice and, finally, we got to Hebron. It was a lot of fun.”
Every one of Hebron’s five starters got the opportunity to play Division I college basketball. Phil and Paul Judson, of course, wound up playing for the University of Illinois, rejecting offers from Wisconsin, Bradley and St. Louis. The Illini had successful seasons during their three varsity years from 1954-56, winning 52 of their 66 games overall. In Big Ten play, Illinois had a highly respectable 31-11 cumulative record, but never was able to claim a conference title.
“Sure, it was disappointing that we didn’t win a title, but the Big Ten had some really good teams,” Judson said. “The first year Indiana beat us and they went on to win the national championship that year. Our junior year, we lost a tough game in overtime at Minnesota. Iowa beat us our senior year, and they went on to the national championship game.”
After two years in the Army, Phil got his first coaching job at age 25 at North Chicago High School. He coached there for 10 years (freshman team for four, sophomore team for six), but the head coach wasn’t planning to leave so Phil took a high school coaching job in Adrian, Mich. Following a short stint as the freshman coach at Adrian College, Zion-Benton High School called. Judson stayed for 20 years, coaching his son, Rob, in his final prep season.
A lengthy career as a basketball referee capped his working days.
“Lots and lot of great memories,” Judson said. “I’ve had a very blessed life.”
So, nowadays, how often is Judson reminded about the 1952 Green Giants?
“Almost every day,” he said with a laugh.
Illini birthdays
Sunday: John Janata, football (60)
Monday: Fritz Harms, football (76)
Tuesday: Josh Imatorbhebhe, football (24)
Wednesday: Erin Virtue, volleyball
Thursday: Chester Frazier, basketball/coach (36)
Friday: Taylor Shegos, swimming & diving
Saturday: Andrew Kim, baseball (21)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition now available in stores). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @IlliniLegends and @Spartifacts2022. His website is www.SportsLLL.com.