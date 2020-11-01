Andrew Sloan Draper served as the University of Illinois president during the some of the most formative years of the Illini athletics program.
UI’s Board of Trustees unanimously hired the 46-year-old on April 13, 1894, to replace Acting Regent Thomas Burrill. Draper had served as Superintendent of Public Instruction in Cleveland and had established a distinguished career in both law and education. A house was built for him at the northeast corner of Wright and Green streets.
During the 10-year Draper administration, the university added a library building (currently known at Altgeld Hall), agriculture, engineering and chemistry buildings, and a Women’s Building (now called Bevier Hall). Colleges in medicine, dentistry, commerce and law were established while Draper served as president, while improvements included an automated university telephone system, the installation of a centralized power plant, addition of electricity in campus buildings and the launching of UI’s student-operated newspaper, The Illini.
Intercollegiate athletics made huge strides during Draper’s decade of service. A major highlight included Illinois’ charter membership in the Intercollegiate Conference of Faculty Representatives (eventually known as the Big Ten) in 1896.
On Nov. 1, 1894 — 126 years ago on Sunday — Draper asked the student body to officially accept orange and navy blue as the university’s colors.
Draper resigned from his post in 1904 to become the State of New York’s Commissioner of Education. He died nine years later at the age of 64.
University of Illinois Presidents
1867-1880: John M. Gregory
1880-1891: Selim H. Peabody
1891-1894: Thomas J. Burrill
1894-1904: Andrew S. Draper
1904-1920: Edmund J. James
1920-1930: David Kinley
1930-1933: Harry W. Chase
1933-1934: Arthur H. Daniels
1934-1946: Arthur C. Willard
1946-1953: George D. Stoddard
1953-1955: Lloyd Morey
1955-1971: David D. Henry
1971-1979: John E. Corbally, Jr.
1979-1995: Stanley O. Ikenberry
1995-2005: James J. Stukel
2005-2009: Bernard J. White
2010: Stanley O. Ikenberry (interim)
2010-2012: Michael J. Hogan
2012-2015: Robert A. Easter
2015-Present: Timothy L. Killeen
ILLINI BIRTHDAYSSunday: Chris O’Connor, football (28)
Monday: Da’Monte Williams, basketball (22)
Tuesday: Nancy Fahey, basketball coach
Wednesday: Delano Ware, football (20)
Thursday: Craig Tucker, basketball (60)
Friday: Ty McMillin, football (68)
Saturday: Mike Levanti, wrestling (70)
